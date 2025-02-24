San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 1

February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) forward Anders Dreyer was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 1 of the 2025 MLS season.

In San Diego FC's inaugural game, Dreyer scored both goals as part of the club's 2-0 victory over the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion LA Galaxy (Watch Highlights From His Performance Here). San Diego became just the second expansion team since 2019 to win their inaugural game, joining St. Louis CITY SC in 2023. Additionally, Dreyer is the first player to score multiple goals in a club's inaugural game since Eric Hassli for the 2011 Vancouver Whitecaps and is just the seventh in MLS history to do so. The Danish international was one of seven players to score multiple goals on Matchday 1 and joined Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union) and Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire FC) as the only individuals to do so on the road.

After a scoreless first half, San Diego got their breakthrough moment in the 52nd minute, as Mexican National Team standout Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano corralled a misplayed pass and immediately found streaking Designated Player Anders Dreyer in front of the net for the first goal in club history. The LA Galaxy had opportunities to level in the second half but were repeatedly stymied by San Diego's defense. In the 93rd minute, Dreyer dealt the winning blow following a sensational sequence of passes capped by an assist from Tomás Ángel.

Dreyer is the first player from an expansion club to be named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra after the club's inaugural game since Fredy Montero for Seattle Sounders FC in 2009. San Diego is now the 33rd different club in MLS history to have a player earn MLS Player of the Matchday honors. Dreyer is the first Danish player to earn the honor since Philadelphia's Mikael Uhre did so on Matchday 9 of 2023.

San Diego will look to follow in St. Louis' record-setting expansion footsteps and the two clubs will face off on Matchday 2, as San Diego makes their home debut at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 1 (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

2025 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners

Matchday Player Club

Matchday 1 Anders Dreyer San Diego FC

