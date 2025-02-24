Inter Miami CF and Sporting Kansas City Meet at Chase Stadium for Champions Cup Round One Second Leg at Chase Stadium

February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set to host Sporting Kansas City this Tuesday, Feb. 25 for the decisive second leg in the series between the sides in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Concacaf Champions Cup Trophy and FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy at NW Club

On Tuesday, there will be a pair of special guests in attendance as the Concacaf Champions Cup trophy and FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ trophy will be present at Chase Stadium's Northwest Club. All ticketed fans will have the opportunity to stop by to see the trophies up close and take some memorable photos. Don't miss out!

Where to Watch

Fans will be able to watch the match live in English on FS2 and in Spanish on ViX+ and on Concacaf's YouTube chanel.

Previous Match

Inter Miami will host Sporting Kansas City after most recently drawing 2-2 against NYCFC in the Club's 2025 MLS Home Opener this past Saturday night. Defender Tomás Avilés and MLS debutant Telasco Segovia scored the team's goals on the night, while captain Lionel Messi registered two assists.

First Leg

Inter Miami will enter Tuesday's match holding a valuable one-goal lead on the aggregate score following the team's 0-1 win on the road in the first leg last Wednesday.

Possible Scenarios

If the aggregate score (the addition of the result of both legs) after the two matches remains tied, away goals will work as the first tiebreaker.

In simpler terms, with a draw with any scoreline, the team would secure its place in the Round of 16. Additionally, with a win by any margin, Inter Miami would also advance to the next round. Conversely, a 0-1 win for Sporting KC in regulation would send the match to extra time and penalties if necessary. Any win by the Kansas side in which they score at least two goals (i.e. 1-2, 2-3, etc.) would see Inter Miami knocked out of the competition.

What's Next?

The winner of the series will advance to the Round of 16. If inter Miami advances to the Round of 16, the team would face Cavalier S.C. from the Jamaican Premier League.

Scouting Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City will visit South Florida for the decisive Concacaf Champions Cup Round One second leg after falling 1-0 on the road against Austin FC this past Saturday in the team's first game of the 2025 MLS regular season.

