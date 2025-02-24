Zack Steffen Earns Team of the Matchday for Shutout Performance in 2025 Season Opener against St. Louis CITY SC
February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen was named to the season-opening 2025 MLS Team of the Matchday for his five-save performance against St. Louis CITY SC. The U.S. international recorded his 30th career shutout in the 0-0 draw with the Midwest side, as well.
St. Louis applied the pressure heavily throughout the match, and Steffen faced 18 shots on the night, five of them on target. A mishit early in the game was nearly converted into a goal by home side, but Steffen remained unrattled, going on to make a point-blank save after St. Louis launched a long throw into the box.
Aided by a backline consisting of Keegan Rosenberry, Chidozie Awaziem, Ian Murphy and Reggie Cannon, the 29-year-old 'keeper opened the Rapids' 2025 MLS campaign with a shutout and Player of the Match honor, nearly a month after aiding the U.S. Men's National Team to a similar result against Costa Rica, a 3-0 shutout.
Steffen and the Rapids will resume Concacaf Champions Cup play this week, taking on LAFC in the second leg of Round One play at BMO Stadium on Tuesday night. Kickoff in LA is set for 8 p.m. MT and available to watch on FS2.
