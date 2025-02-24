Earthquakes Defender Rodrigues, Goalkeeper Daniel, Forward Cristian Espinoza Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes defender Rodrigues, goalkeeper Daniel and forward Cristian Espinoza have been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1. The Quakes defeated Real Salt Lake 4-0 on Saturday night at PayPal Park in the season opener presented by El Camino Health.

Behind a multifaceted attack and sturdy back line, the Earthquakes put together a complete performance in what would shape up to be the largest winning margin to open the campaign in club history. The shutout also matched the Black and Blue's entire total in MLS play from last season.

Rodrigues made an impact on both sides of the pitch, contributing on defense to keeping RSL scoreless and then doubling the Quakes' advantage in the 70th minute with a glancing header off a corner kick by Cristian Espinoza.

Daniel was an impenetrable wall, making eight saves en route to his first clean sheet of the season and seventh since joining San Jose in 2023.

Espinoza had a hand in the buildup of the first three goals, getting credit for assists in two of them. In addition to the aforementioned corner kick headed home by Rodrigues, the Argentine team captain pinged a pinpoint diagonal ball for Ousseni Bouda, who clinically finished to give the Quakes an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the 74th minute. Espinoza's performance earned him Man of the Match honors presented by your Northern California Honda Dealers.

The MLS Team of the Matchday selection is the fifth in Daniel's career. For Rodrigues, it his sixth selection and Espinoza's 21st overall.

The Black and Blue will now head out on their first road trip of the season to take on Sporting Kansas City next Saturday, Mar. 1. Kickoff from Children's Mercy Park will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 1)

Forwards: Anders Dreyer (SD), Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL), Lionel Messi (MIA)

Midfielders: Diego Rossi (CLB), Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Boris Enow (DC), Jayden Nelson (VAN)

Defenders: Brayan Ceballos (NE), Miles Robinson (CIN), Rodrigues (SJ)

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen (COL)

Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)

Bench: Daniel (SJ), Marlon (LAFC), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Pedro Vite (VAN), Marco Pašalić (ORL), Tai Baribo (PHI), Jordan Morris (SEA), Petar Musa (DAL), Kévin Denkey (CIN)

