Sounders FC Introduces

February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today proudly introduced "First Match On Us," a revolutionary new fan engagement program designed to connect with the Washington community through a simple invitation: Come join us to experience the world's game.

In partnership with Puyallup Tribe of Indians and Emerald Queen Casino (EQC) and additional supporting partners, First Match On Us marks a first-of-its-kind initiative within the industry that provides the opportunity for anyone to attend their first-ever Sounders match at no cost - complete with a pair of tickets, a specially designed welcome experience, free gift and more.

"First Match On Us was created as an invitation to new audiences in at a moment when our sport is at the brink of unprecedented attention and growth," said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "We're confident that giving people in our community the chance to take in our matchday experience will lead to many falling in love with the sport and our club in advance of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 this summer and FIFA World Cup 2026 next summer."

A club that stands staunchly in its values, Sounders FC has long embraced the concept of "Soccer For All" - the belief that soccer belongs to everyone and should be able to be experienced by everyone. In concert with Soccer for All is the club's principle of "Democracy in Sports," which empowers fans of the team to have a real and tangible say in the organization. Sounders FC's Season Ticket Members, collectively called the Alliance, elect an Alliance Council to represent the fan base through regular meetings with team leadership to share feedback and discuss club operations.

Through Alliance Council feedback and fan focus groups, Sounders FC accepted the challenge to rethink traditional approaches to ensuring accessibility to the game and recruiting new generations of Sounders fans. Shaped by the desires of its current fans and the spirit of creativity and progress for which the club is known, First Match On Us was born. The program now aims to set a standard for innovation in sports ticketing and marketing, connecting with those new to Sounders soccer and turning them into lifelong fans.

"The First Match On Us program showcases Sounders FC's dedication to growing the sport of soccer," said Sounders FC Chief Impact and Fan Engagement Officer Ashley Fosberg. "This is more than a ticket to a game; it's an open-armed invitation to experience the passion and camaraderie that make Sounders FC special. Whether someone is new to Seattle searching for a sense of community, a family looking for child-friendly outings or fans of other soccer leagues or sports who have never given the Sounders a try, First Match On Us has been thoughtfully planned to provide all our first-time fans with a welcoming and inclusive experience. We are being intentional about introducing these guests to our matchday rituals, giving them insight into what to watch for during the match and even gifting them with their first Sounders scarf so they can raise it high and take part in the traditional 'Scarves Up, Seattle' moment. It's our hope that this program gives new fans the chance to feel the energy and connection that define our club."

First Match On Us will be in effect for 11 different Sounders FC MLS regular-season home matches in 2025, with the program kicking off on Saturday, March 22 vs. the Houston Dynamo. Anyone who has not previously purchased Sounders FC tickets within the club's system is eligible to apply for First Match On Us.

Potential guests select an eligible match to attend by registering online or via QR codes that will be shared throughout the region in a wide variety of ways starting today. One week prior to the selected match, registrants will be sent a ticket redemption link, at which point the requested tickets (maximum two) are loaded into the registrant's account. Should a registrant be unable to confirm planned attendance due to a change of plans, they will automatically be added to the queue for the next available match in the program.

Inventory permitting, First Match On Us fans are able to select from different ticket options including family-friendly seating, standing sections with Sounders FC Supporters' Groups or general seating. The club has worked in concert with its official Supporters' Groups on this project to ensure First Match On Us participants who wish to learn about supporters' culture have the unique opportunity to do so while experiencing the thrill of standing, singing and cheering along with some of the most ardent supporters in Major League Soccer.

Ahead of a confirmed matchday, First Match On Us fans receive tailored pre-match communication to highlight the upcoming game and build knowledge and a base comfort level with what to expect. Upon arrival at the stadium, program participants can take part in a specially designed welcome experience, complete with a free gift and the opportunity to connect with ambassadors who can answer questions about anything from matchday traditions to concessions options and help direct fans to interesting pre-match activities to enjoy ahead of kickoff. For guests attending with a child, there is the opportunity to join Sammy's Squad, Sounders FC's free kids club.

Following the experience of their first Sounders FC match, program participants will have the opportunity to connect with the club in a variety of additional ways with the goal of turning a positive first-match experience into a new fandom to explore.

Those interested in First Match On Us can visit the program landing page to access further information and register to participate.

In partnership with the Puyallup Tribe, EQC and other supporting partners, the club is dedicated to attracting new fans and growing the sport of soccer. These organizations have embraced Sounders FC's commitment to the First Match On Us program by boosting local marketing and improving the matchday experience for first-time fans.

From battling league rivals in MLS play to facing off against the world's best club teams in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 this summer, the upcoming Sounders season has no shortage of excitement on tap and all are invited to Join The Rave as the club puts forward thrilling and gritty play on the pitch alongside a vibrant and engaging matchday experience.

Single-match tickets are currently available, along with a variety of ways to become a part of the Rave Green family, including Season Membership, Partial Packs and Flex Membership. Fans are encouraged to secure their single-match tickets or membership packages without delay in order to ensure the best possible seating. Information about all Sounders FC ticketing products and more can be found at SoundersFC.com/Tickets.

