Colorado Rapids at LAFC Preview

February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -The Colorado Rapids are set for the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup against LAFC on Tuesday night. Kickoff at BMO Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. MT, with coverage available on FOX Sports, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Colorado heads into Tuesday's match leafing in aggregate scoring,

after coming out on top against LAFC last week at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, 2-1. The first tiebreaker for this matchup will be aggregate scoring, and if all is still tied after 90 minutes, the two sides will play two,15-minute extra time halves. If it is still a tie following extra time, the match will go to a penalty shootout.

The Rapids opened their 2025 campaign against the former number-one seed in the Western Conference from last season and put on an impressive performance at DSGP. Djordje Mihailovic recorded a brace against LAFC to continue his incredible run of form against the Californian side. In six matches against them, Mihailovic has recorded seven goal contributions (5g, 2a) across all competitions. His brace was also his second consecutive one against LAFC at DSGP.

After both clubs played their first competitive match against each other on Tuesday, they then had a quick turnaround to start their MLS regular season's this past Saturday. Colorado traveled to Missouri for a contest with St. Louis CITY SC, while LAFC hosted Minnesota United FC at BMO Stadium.

In St. Louis, the backlines were the main storyline for both sides.

In a match that ended up in a 0-0 draw, defending and goalkeeping were key in the clubs taking a point each. Zack Steffen put on an outstanding performance in net and earned his 30th career clean sheet in MLS play. Also in that match was the debut of newly-acquired Rapids midfielder Josh Atencio, who logged 78 minutes.

LAFC was close to a scoreless draw of their own against Minnesota but managed to record that match's only goal in the final moments. New offseason signing Jeremy Ebobisse recorded his first goal for the club in game-winning fashion to secure all three points.

The winner of this round will be set to face top-seeded Columbus Crew in another two-legged tie. Columbus earned a bye into the second round thanks to their club ranking as determined by Concacaf. Both matches will be hosted between March 4 and March 13.

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH CHRIS ARMAS

On the match...

"We are in recovery mode. As we say, after the game is before the game - meaning we just wrapped up in St Louis, tough game for us - and we get a big result in our minds. You know, a shutout, a point in their home opener, and we want to continue the momentum from the first LAFC game into St Louis and now back to LAFC. We're excited for the challenge. We're excited for the opportunity that we've put ourselves in. We've earned a spot where we are, and as we said after the game against LAFC, it's half time. We're up a goal and we are excited for the challenge that we know is ahead of us. I say a challenge because we respect the way they play, the way their fans get behind them, the way they're coached, the individual talent that they have. We've always been up for the challenge in their building, and we love that we have another crack at it in something meaningful this early in the year. So, we're prepared, and we're looking forward to it."

On playing their third match in seven days...

"Yeah, the game we played against St Louis. Imagine what the boys were up against, the energy of a crowd, right? It is what we expect of LAFC. We just saw the energy of the crowd, a full building and really good support behind them. A situation against St Louis, where every play mattered, right? This is what the LAFC game will be - a game that we have to be organized. Again, same thing here. So, I think the biggest thing is the urgency that we had going into St Louis - their home opener, that we had to battle that a bit. I think that sets up in this game, where the fans will be behind them, and we know every really good attacking chance that we get is big, and that we have to be really focused in all moments. St Louis had crosses from everywhere, set pieces, some crosses, some of the long throw ins, the corner kicks. This is how it's gotten us ready."

COLORADO RAPIDS DEFENDER KEEGAN ROSENBERRY

On playing the same side twice in one week...

It's unique to the format of the competition, and it's a challenge. Obviously, there's some familiarities there with the personnel and the tactics. I think the flip side of that challenge is that teams can make adjustments. As Chris [Armas] mentioned, it's always a challenge in their building. It's difficult. They're a good team and have a good record there, but what a fun opportunity for us with something on the line early in the season. I know the boys are excited and we are going to be up for it."

On going from a league match to a tournament match...

Fortunately, games early on in the season in MLS are also a high stakes feeling. We went into St Louis to a sell-out crowd, a new coach, a very energetic group trying to prove themselves to a new staff, and big fan support. So, it was a really nice tune up for us, and a way to feel that away pressure at a tough venue going into Tuesday. Although it is an MLS opponent again, it's something really exciting to play for in the beginning of the year and hopefully we can continue to carry the momentum of the result this past Saturday into Tuesday."

