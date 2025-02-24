San Diego FC Makes MLS Debut with 2-0 Win over Defending MLS Champion LA Galaxy

February 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CARSON, Calif. - San Diego FC (SDFC) made history tonight, earning a 2-0 victory over reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in SDFC's MLS debut. SDFC winger Anders Dreyer headlined MLS' Sunday Night Soccer with a brace, scoring the Club's first-ever MLS goal in the 52th minute. Despite a late push from the Galaxy, SDFC held firm, and finished off the game with Dreyer's second goal of the night in stoppage time. SDFC shutout the LA Galaxy in Carson, ending their undefeated streak at home and becoming the first MLS team to defeat them at Dignity Health Sports Park since Oct. 21, 2023.

With their 2-0 road victory over the Galaxy, SDFC became the second MLS expansion team to win their inaugural match since 2019, joining St. Louis CITY SC in 2023. The Club now turns its focus to its highly anticipated home opener at Snapdragon Stadium on March 1, where they will look to continue making history against St. Louis.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SD - Anders Dreyer, 52nd minute: In the 52nd minute, LA Galaxy defender Emiro Garcés slipped in his own box, allowing Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano to steal the ball and quickly cross it to Anders Dreyer, who finished clinically to score SDFC's first-ever goal.

SD - Anders Dreyer (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano), 90+3rd minute: After Tomás Ángel's cleared the ball out of SDFC's box to Anders Dreyer, who quickly played a return pass back to Ángel, who then pushed forward on the counter. Ángel fed a through ball to Dreyer again, who fired a powerful, well-placed shot to the top corner to double SDFC's lead.

Postgame Notes:

- SDFC made its official MLS debut as the 30th MLS franchise in the league's 30th anniversary, with a 2-0 win over the defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy.

- SDFC ended the Galaxy's undefeated streak at home, becoming the first MLS team to defeat them at Dignity Health Sports Park since Oct. 21, 2023.

- With their 2-0 road victory over the Galaxy, SDFC became the second MLS expansion team to win their inaugural match since 2019, joining St. Louis CITY SC in 2023.

- SDFC became just the third MLS expansion team out of ten total to win their inaugural match since 2017, joining LAFC (2018) and St. Louis CITY SC (2023).

- SDFC forward Anders Dreyer's goal in the 52nd minute was the first-ever goal in San Diego FC history.

- Nine (9) SDFC players made their official MLS debuts, including: defender Paddy McNair, defender Willy, midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr, midfielder Luca de la Torre, midfielder Onni Valakari, forward Anders Dreyer, forward Marcus Ingvartsen and forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

- SDFC Head Coach Mikey Varas recorded his first-ever win as a first-team head coach.

- Two (2) SDFC players made their professional debuts, including: defender Ian Pilcher and midfielder and San Diego native Alejandro Alvarado Jr.

- SDFC forward Anders Dreyer recorded his first ever brace in MLS.

- SDFC forwards Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Tomás Ángel each recorded their first-ever MLS assists.

- Today's 2-0 win marked Goalkeeper CJ dos Santos' first-ever clean-sheet in MLS.

- SDFC's backline, anchored by centerbacks Chris McVey and Paddy McNair, also helped secure the club's first-ever clean sheet.

- SDFC midfielder Jeppe Tverskov wore the first captain's armband in Club history.

Next Game

Next up, SDFC will celebrate its inaugural home match, presented by DIRECTV, when it hosts St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (1-0-0, 3pts) at LA Galaxy (0-0-1, 0pts)

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) - Anders Dreyer 52' (Assisted by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano)

SD (2-0) - Anders Dreyer 90'+3 (Assisted by Tomás Ángel)

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Aníbal Godoy (caution) 45'

SD - Franco Negri (caution) 56'

Lineups:

San Diego FC: GK CJ Dos Santos, D Jasper Löffelsend (Ian Pilcher, 88'), D Christopher McVey, D Paddy McNair, D Franco Negri (Willy, 63'); M Jeppe Tverskov, M Aníbal Godoy (Alejandro Alvarado Jr, 82'), M Luca de la Torre (Onni Valakari 63'); F Anders Dreyer, Marcus Ingvartsen, F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Tomás Ángel, 88')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, D Hamady Diop, F Anisse Saidi, F Emmanuel Boateng, F Alex Mighten

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3

LA Galaxy: GK Novak Mićović; D Miki Yamane, D Emiro Garces, D Maya Yoshida ©, D John Nelson (Julián Aude, 72); M Edwin Cerrillo, M Lucas Sanabria (Elijah Wynder, 63), M Marco Reus (Ruben Ramos Jr., 72), M Diego Fagundez, M Gabriel Pec, F Christian Ramirez (Miguel Berry, 63)

Substitutes Not Used: GK John McCarthy; D Eriq Zavaleta, D Zanka, M Tucker Lepley, M Isaiah Parente

TOTAL SHOTS: 7; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 4

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Chris Elliott and Jeremy Kieso

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: Clear, 77 degrees

Attendance: 25,224

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial SDFC POSTGAME QUOTES

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On whether he had a feeling anything like this was coming:

"Uh, like I have been saying since the beginning of preseason, the one guarantee that I had was we were going to come here. We were going to be brave on the ball, we were going to be relentless, and we were going to show a fighting team. At the end of the day in life, you can't guarantee the results, but you can guarantee your performance in terms of conviction and attitude, and the more I get to know these guys, the more clear it is to me that that that's going to be not negotiable."

On whether he thinks he opened some eyes around Major League Soccer with this performance:

"I'm not so sure. I think that we just focus on ourselves, to be honest, uh, has been the same from day one, focus on our process, focus on our people, focus on our performance. What I know for sure is we can be better. So, tonight is about celebrating, tomorrow is about resting, and then Tuesday we get to work so that we can keep making steps."

On what his emotions were pre-game, then when the game started, then when the team took the lead:

"I told the guys pregame, that I was going to walk in here with my chest up because I was so confident in them, the people that I have around me, the staff, and the players, and they give me confidence. During the game, obviously, it's normal, you just you never relax during the game, no matter what, because football can go your way and be great and sometimes it can be cruel. and then, obviously right now it's about celebrating. It's about making a huge step forward for the club for the community. We talked about being a reflection of the community of San Diego, and I think today the boys made everybody proud."

[Spanish answers from Mikey Varas]

Como sintió los gritos de la afición dentro del estadio:

"Les he dicho desde un principio que ellos son nuestros compañeros. Tenemos la mejor hinchada de la MLS. Tienen una pasión impresionante, tenemos unos que tienen tatuado en el pecho el escudo. Yo siempre siento un orgullo porque me han mostrado amor y un gran nivel de hinchada y van a estar con nosotros en las buenas y las malas."

Que significa, que quedara en los libros el primer partido en la historia del Club el llevarse la victoria y además llevarse la victoria contra el campeón defensor de la liga:

"Nosotros hemos dicho que nuestro primer objetivo es ganar el primer partido del club, uno nunca sabe cuándo eso va venir pero los chicos mostraron un nivel, que para mí fue impresionante, y lo logramos de una."

SDFC FORWARD ANDERS DREYER

On the emotions of having a brace today and the Club's first-ever win in its debut match:

"It was a nice evening away from home. First game for the club history, it was nice. I think we did very good overall and when we scored the chances, it's a big opportunity to win. I'm happy for the team and like I always said it's about the team, not the individuals, so it was a very good team win."

On his thoughts about tonight's pace:

"I think it's good, I think when LA played, especially the last 25-30 minutes, they put a lot of pressure on us and CJ [dos Santos] had a one very big safe, I remember. But yeah, we closed it in the end it's a nice feeling. In the dressing room, we're hungry for more."

SDFC FORWARD HIRVING "CHUCKY" LOZANO

On the emotion of this game and being able to come in to play the way the team said as going to play and win:

"I'm very happy, very happy with the team, the group. The way we worked it during the week, and I am happy we got it done."

On how important it is for an expansion team to win its first game:

"It's a very important step for the club and for the players. We've been training a bit over a month, and you see the result that the guys are willing to sacrifice and give our all for the team. We showed it on the field and each and one every one of us did our job."

On coming and showing up against the champions, and how important it was to do that:

"I believe its lovely to play against the reigning champion. It was a tough test because Galaxy is a tough team that plays well and has great players. We showed that we have important things (players & attributes), we must go step by step because it's a long season, but overall am I happy that we showed this level and that we can better."

Que tan importante es para que en equipo de expansión gane su primer Partido?

"Es un paso muy importante para el club y para los chicos. Hemos estado entrenando un mes y un cacho y se ve el resultado. Que los jugadores están dispuestos a sacrificar y darlo todo por el equipo. Lo demostramos en el campo y cada uno de nosotros hizo su trabajo."

Sobre la emoción del partido y poder imponer el estilo de juego del que dijeron que querían imponer y además ganar:

"Estoy muy contento, muy contento con el equipo, el grupo. La manera en la que trabajamos en la semana, y contento de lograrlo.

Sobre que tan importante es para que en equipo de expansión gane su primer Partido?:

"Es un paso muy importante para el club y para los chicos. Hemos estado entrenando un mes y un cacho y se ve el resultado. Que los jugadores están dispuestos a sacrificar y darlo todo por el equipo. Lo demostramos en el campo y cada uno de nosotros hizo su trabajo."

Vinieron y se demostraron contra el campeón de la MLS. ÂÃ¯Â¿Â½Que tan importante fue venir y demostrarse contra los mejores de la MLS?

"Yo creo que es muy bonito jugar con el actual campeón. Fue un reto difícil porque Galaxy es un equipo difícil que tiene muy buenos jugadores. Demostramos que tenemos cosas importantes, pero debemos ir paso a paso porque es una temporada larga. Sobre todo, estoy contento que demostramos este nivel y que Podemos mejorar. "

SDFC MIDFIELDER JEPPE TVERSKOV

On his thoughts on the first ever matche and a victory against LA Galaxy, the current reigning champions:

"Yeah, it was special. everything has been special for this for the last five weeks, but today was the most important first of all the firsts we have. Going on the pitch was special. I think the performance was special, the whole night was special, also because its first of all, a celebration to honor the team that's been the best of the last season, but also for us to make a statement afterwards, so we're happy."

On being a part of that spine with the right to dream style of play. On how he feels his teammates did?:

"Yeah, we have gotten used to the style for the last one and a half year, of course it's a little bit of an advantage for us to try to help to teach as much as we can on the pitch to our fellow teammates, but, I think you have to give credit to the guys themselves. I think the team performance was special and that we stick to how we want to play the whole game. We were brave, we played against the champions, but still tried to play out the way we want to play and the way we want to impact the games. um so, yeah. it's kind of the perfect situation."

On this being a long season and how the team can come in and really carry this into the next at home:

"We have another first in a week, I don't think it will be difficult for us to be motivated for that. We feel the hype for the city the last couple of weeks and I'll imagine after tonight that hasn't slowed down."

On the defensive approach, the team closed off space and what really worked for SDFC:

"I think, first of all, we like to defend high on the pitch because we see we can get an advantage. We scored the first goal by defending high on the pitch, getting the ball on top of the corner of their goal almost, and played it in front of goal and got a goal. That it seems like an easy goal, but it takes a lot of practice to do it the way we want and it's no coincidence that we cast a goal in that side. We have been practicing on that. That's kind of the first step and second all we know, it's a good team with a lot of good individuals on the team, so it's about when the ball is played right so the wingers, that's good against one, one against one. it's about getting inside and hoping the fullback, so we'll never be a one against one in the whole game."

