Chicago Fire FC Acquires Ivorian Midfielder Dje D'Avilla from UD Leiria

April 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired midfielder Dje D'Avilla from União Desportiva de Leiria of Liga Portugal 2 via transfer. D'Avilla will occupy a U22 initiative slot and an international roster position. His contract with the Fire will run through the 2028 season with a Club option for 2029. Per Club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're really looking forward to having Dje join us here in Chicago," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "He's an exciting player who has quite a bit of experience despite his young age, having already played in important matches in multiple leagues around the world. We're confident that his quality and presence in the midfield will be a tremendous asset to the group."

D'Avilla, 21, joins Chicago after spending the past three seasons with UD Leiria, playing in over 50 matches across all competitions during that time. D'Avilla has had a breakout season so far in 2024-25, appearing in 26 matches for Leiria, including 23 regular season games and three appearances in the Portuguese Cup.

"We would like to thank UD Leiria for working so closely with us to complete this transfer," said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Gregg Broughton. "Dje is an excellent player, and we understand that it is an important time in their season. This opens the door to having a strong relationship with Leiria moving forward."

The young midfielder began his career with Stella Club d'Adjamé in Ivory Coast, going on loan to Lanfiara Sport Attécoubé for the 2020-21 season. D'Avilla then spent a season at Al Hilal United of the UAE Second Division League in Dubai before making the leap to Portugal, where he joined UD Leiria in the summer of 2022 when the team was in Liga 3. After making his debut in Portugal at 18 years old, D'Avilla was part of the Leiria squad that earned promotion to Liga 2 at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires midfielder Dje D'Avilla via transfer. D'Avilla's contract will run through the 2028 season with a Club option for 2029.

Name: Dje D'Avilla

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 5, 2003

Hometown: Attécoubé, Ivory Coast

Birthplace: Attécoubé, Ivory Coast

Citizenship: Ivory Coast

Last Club: União Desportiva de Leiria

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.