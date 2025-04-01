Inter Miami CF Academy Teams to Participate in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup Featuring Top International Clubs

April 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - The Inter Miami CF Academy is set to participate in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup, with Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT unveiling details for the highly anticipated tournament. The 2025 edition will mark the largest and most competitive event to date, featuring 80 teams from 14 different countries and four continents.

International powerhouses FC Bayern, Inter Milan, and Palmeiras will be among the clubs competing against MLS academies at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., from April 12-20. The 80 teams will be split evenly into U-18 and U-16 age groups and will include four MLS NEXT Elite Academies (non-MLS academies) that earned qualification through their performances at MLS NEXT Fest in December 2024.

Inter Miami's U-16 side will compete in Group I alongside NYCFC, VfB Stuttgart, and Austin FC, while the U-18's will face CF Montréal, FC Dallas, and Club Bolívar in Group I.

Competition Structure

Forty teams, organized into 10 groups of four, will compete in each of the two age groups. Group draws will be random, utilizing buckets categorized by division for MLS academies, while international clubs will be drawn randomly. Sixteen teams will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket - comprising the 10 group winners and the top six second-place finishers. The next-best 16 teams will enter a consolation bracket, with the final eight teams competing in consolation groups to provide additional competitive matches.

All teams competing in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup are guaranteed to play seven 60-minute matches, comprised of two 30-minute halves. The championship matches in both age groups will be extended to 70-minute matches. All contests that are tied at the end of regulation will go directly to a penalty-kick shootout.

2025 Generation adidas Cup schedule and standings will be available **HERE**.

After the conclusion of the tournament, awards will be presented in both age groups, recognizing the Most Valuable Player presented by adidas, Top Scorer, and Generation adidas Cup Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate. The Best XI presented by adidas will highlight the top-performing players from each position at the competition.

Top International Clubs to Compete

The 2025 Generation adidas Cup will see 18 different international clubs competing in U18 and U16 age groups. Notably, the tournament will include multiple clubs from four different continents - Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Among the prestigious clubs participating are Inter Milan (U18), which will become the second team from Italy to compete (AS Roma, 2022), and first-time participants FC Bayern (U16) and VfB Stuttgart (U16). Independiente de Panama (U18) is set to become the inaugural Panamanian club to participate.

2025 International Club Participants

U-18 Division International Participant

Club Bolívar (Bolivia)

Daejeon Hana Citizen (South Korea)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Leicester City (England)

CF Monterrey (Mexico)

Club Necaxa (Mexico)

Independiente de Panama (Panama)

Palmeiras (Brazil)

Santos Laguna (Mexico)

U-16 Division International Participant

FC Bayern (Germany)

Club América (Mexico)

KRC Genk (Belgium)

PSV (Netherlands)

VfB Stuttgart (Germany)

FC Tokyo (Japan)

Toluca FC (Mexico)

Toulouse FC (France)

Ulsan HD FC (South Korea)

Young Talent Becomes Stars at Generation adidas Cup

The best young players in the world will descend upon the 2025 Generation adidas Cup as 29 MLS clubs will be represented in both the U18 and U16 age groups. Since 2022, MLS academies have won five of the past six Generation adidas Cup titles, highlighted by the Philadelphia Union winning back-to-back U17 trophies in 2023 and 2024. Of the Union players who lifted the 2024 Generation adidas Cup trophy, eight later played in MLS NEXT Pro for Philadelphia Union II and three signed MLS contracts as Homegrown players.

The tournament has been a springboard for young talents who have gone on to shine on the international stage. Players like Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas / PSV), Gio Reyna (New York City FC / Borussia Dortmund), and Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union) have showcased their skills in past editions with each proving to be impactful for the U.S. Senior and Youth National Teams. Notable international players who have starred at a Generation adidas Cup include 2022 FIFA World Cup winners Julián Álvarez (River Plate / Atlético Madrid) and Enzo Fernández (River Plate / Chelsea), 18-year-old breakout midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), French internationals Bradley Barcola (Olympique Lyon / PSG), Malo Gusto (Olympique Lyon / Chelsea), and many more.

How to watch

Twenty-eight (28) Generation adidas games, including championship matches in both age groups, will stream live on the MLS YouTube page.

Further Generation adidas Cup broadcast details, including the announcers and schedule of streamed matches, will be announced in the lead-up to the tournament.

