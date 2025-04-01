Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Vancouver Whitecaps FC

April 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Following a 2-1 victory in their last match, the Revolution will be on the road this Saturday, April 5 to face FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the club's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies in the booth, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire a 2025 International Roster Slot from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) on April 1, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.