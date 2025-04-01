Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Vancouver Whitecaps FC
April 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Following a 2-1 victory in their last match, the Revolution will be on the road this Saturday, April 5 to face FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the club's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies in the booth, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire a 2025 International Roster Slot from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) on April 1, 2025.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 1, 2025
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: April 1, 2025 - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Visits LAFC for Champions Cup Quarterfinals First Leg - Inter Miami CF
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from New England Revolution - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Vancouver Whitecaps FC - New England Revolution
- D.C. United Set to Host the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Audi Field on May 6 - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Ivorian Midfielder Dje D'Avilla from UD Leiria - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: April 1, 2025
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Capture 2-1 Win over New York Red Bulls
- Revolution Host New York Red Bulls in Saturday Matinee
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 27, 2025