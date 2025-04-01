Inter Miami CF Visits LAFC for Champions Cup Quarterfinals First Leg

April 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set to visit LAFC this Wednesday, April 2 for the thrilling first leg in the series between the sides in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Kick off at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 11:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans will be able to watch the match live in English on FS1 and in Spanish on TUDN and ViX+.

Unbeaten Start to the 2025 Season

Inter Miami will visit LAFC in search of extending its unbeaten start this 2025 season. Notably, the Club is unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions this campaign, boasting an overall record of eight wins and a draw, and has won its last seven matches in a row.

Past Match

Most recently, Inter Miami secured a 2-1 win at home over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday to extend the team's unbeaten run at the start of this MLS regular season to five and climb to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Goals from winger Robert Taylor and captain Lionel Messi led the team to victory on the night at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami reached the quarterfinals stage of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup after defeating fellow MLS team Sporting Kansas City in Round One with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline, followed by a 4-0 win on aggregate over Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the Round of 16.

Inter Miami leaders in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami's attack has been in stellar form in the 2025 edition of Concacaf's premier club competition. Attackers Messi, Luis Suárez and Tadeo Allende have provided all of the team's goals so far this Champions Cup campaign: Messi and Suárez have scored three times each, while Allende has tallied two goals.

What's Next?

The winner of the series will advance to the semifinals. If inter Miami advances to the semifinals, the team would face the winner of the series between Vancouver Whitecaps and Pumas UNAM.

Scouting LAFC

LAFC hosts Inter Miami for the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals first leg after knocking out Colorado Rapids in Round One and and Columbus Crew in the Round of 16.

Forward Denis Bouanga, who scored three of the team's four goals in the 4-2 win on aggregate over the Crew in the Round of 16 series, will be a player to keep an eye on throughout the series.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.