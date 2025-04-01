Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from New England Revolution

April 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that the club has acquired $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from New England Revolution in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

Whitecaps FC currently have 10 internationals on the roster, as the club holds eight International Roster Slots plus the three designated International Player Slots for Canadian clubs.

