Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from New England Revolution
April 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that the club has acquired $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from New England Revolution in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
Whitecaps FC currently have 10 internationals on the roster, as the club holds eight International Roster Slots plus the three designated International Player Slots for Canadian clubs.
TRANSACTION: On April 1, 2025, Vancouver Whitecaps FC acquire $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from New England Revolution in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 1, 2025
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: April 1, 2025 - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Visits LAFC for Champions Cup Quarterfinals First Leg - Inter Miami CF
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from New England Revolution - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Vancouver Whitecaps FC - New England Revolution
- D.C. United Set to Host the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Audi Field on May 6 - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Ivorian Midfielder Dje D'Avilla from UD Leiria - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from New England Revolution
- 'Caps fight hard to earn valuable point away from home
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Set to Host Fourth Annual Vaisakhi Celebration Match, Presented by MNP
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF
- 'Caps Come Up Short in Tight Contest With Chicago at BC Place