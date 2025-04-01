D.C. United Set to Host the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Audi Field on May 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United will host the Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Audi Field on Tuesday, May 6 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The opponent for the Black-and-Red will be determined following the results from the Third Round of the tournament on April 15-16. Tickets for the Round of 32 match are included in D.C. United Full Season Ticket Packages and are now available to manage in member's Account Manager. To purchase tickets for D.C. United's Round of 32 U.S. Open Cup match on May 6, click HERE.

The Black-and-Red has won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times in club history. D.C. United captured its first cup title in the inaugural MLS season in 1996 after beating the Rochester Rhinos 3-0 with goals from Raul Diaz Arce, Eddie Pope, and Jaime Moreno. In 2008, D.C. United hoisted the domestic trophy once again when the club beat the Charleston Battery 2-1 with goals from Luciano Emilio and Fred. Most recently, the club captured its third cup championship in 2013 after a 1-0 against Real Salt Lake with the goal coming from Lewis Neal.

D.C. United last competed in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. After beating the Richmond Kickers of USL League One 1-0 in the Third Round of the tournament on April 26, 2023, the Black-and-Red lost to the New York Red Bulls 1-0 in the Fourth Round on May 9, 2023.

The 16 competing MLS teams will enter the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 32, with eight of those teams hosting their opening matches. The 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will enter the tournament in the First Round.

MLS clubs competing in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup:

Eastern Conference

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

D.C. United

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

Nashville SC

New England Revolution

Orlando City SC

Philadelphia Union

Western Conference

Austin FC

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo FC

Minnesota United FC

Portland Timbers

San Jose Earthquakes

St. Louis City SC

