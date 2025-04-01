New England Revolution Academy Highlights: April 1, 2025

April 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Four Revolution Academy teams posted a combined 3-0-1 record in MLS NEXT action over the weekend. On Saturday, the Under-18s and Under-16s visited Philadelphia Union II, while the Under-14s and Under-13s traveled to Long Island SC.

On Saturday, the U-18s played Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 draw. Midfielder Javaun Mussenden (2007 - Dallas, Ga.) scored New England's lone goal in the 62nd minute, capitalizing on an assist from defender Eli Ackerman (2008 - Natick, Mass.).

The U-16s edged out Philadelphia Union, 2-1, on Saturday. Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) and Ivan Villalobos Lopez (2009 - Lumberton, N.C.) each tallied a goal in the match, while Simon Medina (2009 - Boston, Mass.) recorded two helpers.

The U-14s shut out Long Island SC, 2-0, on Sunday. Asher Bremser (2011 - Boston, Mass.) opened the scoring, followed by Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) adding another. Rico Janairo (2011 - Auburndale, Mass.) set up both goals in Sunday's contest. In net for New England, goalkeepers Charles Wallace (2010 - Burlington, Vt.) and Xavier Farone (2012 - Plainville, Conn.) split time between the posts to secure the shutout victory.

The U-13s rounded out the weekend, routing Long Island SC, 5-0, on Sunday. Marlito Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) led the Revolution's attack with two goals and an assist, while Sami Chao (2012 - New Bedford, Mass.), Noah Alcin (2013 - Somerville, Mass.), and Nolan Nairn (2012 - Springfield, Mass.) also found the scoresheet. Goalkeepers Farone and James Warren (2012 - Wellesley, Mass.) both logged minutes in net to collect the clean sheet.

All five Academy teams resume MLS NEXT play this weekend. On Saturday, the U-18s and U-16s host New York City FC, while the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s take on New England Futbol Club (NEFC) at the Revolution Training Center. On Sunday, the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s host Intercontinental Football Academy (IFA). Click here or visit Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more details.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Philadelphia Union U-18s

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - WSFS Bank SportsPlex

New England Revolution 1, Philadelphia Union 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Eli Ackerman) 62'

PHI - 65'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Sage Kinner, Sheridan McNish, Aidan Reilly, Josh Poulson (Javaun Mussenden 46'); Edwin Flores, Josh Partal, Robert Nichols III; Raphael Alves (Enzo Goncalves 90'), Eli Ackerman (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 83'), Cristiano Carlos (Bryan Norena 83').

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Philadelphia Union U-16s

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - WSFS Bank SportsPlex

New England Revolution 2, Philadelphia Union 1

Scoring Summary:

PHI - 6'

NE - Brandon Velez (Simon Medina) 54'

NE - Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Simon Medina) 71'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Aarin Prajapati, Josh Macedo, Kauan De Campos, Alex Glassman; Levi Katsell, Judah Siqueira, Chris Scott (Edon Zharku 80'), Simon Medina (Kaleb De Oliveira 80', Isaiah Claverie 90'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Jonathan Cante (Brandon Velez 46', Kaisei Korytoski 90').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Long Island SC U-14s

Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Hofstra University

New England Revolution 2, Long Island SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Asher Bremser (Rico Janairo) 32'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Rico Janairo) 50'

Revolution U-14s: Charles Wallace; Thierry Maurer, Stefan Gorea, Asher Bremser, Vaughn Scholz; Andrew Hsu, Shayne Dos Santos, Brennan McWeeney; Arthur Bernardino, Boston Kahoalii, Rico Janairo.

Substitutes Used: Xavier Farone, JP Munko, Jason Kamerzel-Smith, Jeremiah Moyano, Kai Nielsen, Navayush Gurung, Hans Marten.

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Long Island SC U-13s

Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Hofstra University

New England Revolution 5, Long Island SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Sami Chao (Marlito Quijada) 29'

NE - Marlito Quijada (Asher Cotter) 43'

NE - Marlito Quijada (Penalty Kick) 45'

NE - Noah Alcin (Gavin Rybak) 58'

NE - Nolan Nairn (Ayden Gomes) 62'

Revolution U-13s: Xavier Farone; Enrique Rosado, Ivan Pokinboroda, Darragh Nugent, Ayden Gomes; Asher Cotter, Luca Cicione, Sami Chao; Lucas Williams, Drake Roberts, Jayden Lefter.

Substitutes Used: James Warren, Julian Gomez, Gavin Rybak, Nolan Nairn, Vik Chitnis, Marlito Quijada, Noah Alcin.

