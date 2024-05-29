Tidwell Pitches Six Scoreless Innings as Syracuse Rallies for 5-3 Win Over Buffalo on Wednesday Night

May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets would not be denied on Wednesday evening, topping the Buffalo Bisons by a 5-3 final at NBT Bank Stadium. The six-game series is now tied at one game apiece and the Mets remain three games back of first-place Omaha with 22 games remaining in the first half of the International League season.

Syracuse (32-20) got off to a good start, plating two runs in the bottom of the first to jump out to an early lead. Luisangel Acuña led off the frame with a single, marking his 13th consecutive game reaching base. Acuña then moved to second on a one-out Rylan Bannon walk, stole his way to third (Bannon also stole second on the play), and scored on a sharp RBI single from Luke Ritter for a 1-0 Mets lead. Bannon moved to third on the single and then scored on a Trayce Thompson RBI groundout to make it 2-0. The Mets have scored first in each of the two games to start this week's series.

Syracuse got to Buffalo (28-25) again in the bottom of the second, scoring another run to turn it into a 3-0 game. A one-out walk to Yolmer Sánchez put a runner on base. Hayden Senger promptly brought Sanchez all the way home, lacing a double down the left-field line that scored Sánchez from first base.

That gave plenty of run support to Blade Tidwell, and the right-hander flourished in his Triple-A home debut. The highly touted Tidwell tossed six scoreless innings, surrendering only four hits in the process. The 22-year-old was remarkably good at evacuating potential trouble as Tidwell stranded six Bisons runners on base in his outing.

It remained a 3-0 game until the top of the eighth when the Bisons finally got on the scoreboard. Buffalo had been dancing around it all game, leaving nine runners on base combined in the first seven innings. In the top of the eighth, against a rehabbing Big Leaguer in Drew Smith, the Bisons pounced for three runs on four hits to tie the game. An RBI single from Will Robertson plus a two-run double from Cam Eden brought the tying runs home.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Mets bounced right back, scoring twice to take the lead for good. Acuña walked to lead off the inning, moved to second on a wild pitch, then up to third on a Rhylan Thomas infield single. That put runners on first and third base with nobody out, and after a Bannon strikeout, another Ritter RBI single plated Acuña with the eventual game-winning run, 4-3. Later in the eighth, the Mets got insurance on a sacrifice fly from José Iglesias that scored Thomas for a 5-3 advantage.

In the top of the ninth, Grant Hartwig sealed the deal by working a scoreless frame for his second save of the season. The Bisons left another runner on base in the ninth, eventually stranding 11 total runners on base in the loss. Syracuse has only lost once this season when leading after seven innings, a credit to the Mets' steady and resilient bullpen.

Syracuse is home all week playing the Buffalo Bisons. Game three of the six-game series is set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday. Right-hander Mike Vasil is expected to start for the Mets, opposed by right-hander Paolo Espino for the Bisons.

