Tidwell Pitches Six Scoreless Innings as Syracuse Rallies for 5-3 Win Over Buffalo on Wednesday Night
May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets would not be denied on Wednesday evening, topping the Buffalo Bisons by a 5-3 final at NBT Bank Stadium. The six-game series is now tied at one game apiece and the Mets remain three games back of first-place Omaha with 22 games remaining in the first half of the International League season.
Syracuse (32-20) got off to a good start, plating two runs in the bottom of the first to jump out to an early lead. Luisangel Acuña led off the frame with a single, marking his 13th consecutive game reaching base. Acuña then moved to second on a one-out Rylan Bannon walk, stole his way to third (Bannon also stole second on the play), and scored on a sharp RBI single from Luke Ritter for a 1-0 Mets lead. Bannon moved to third on the single and then scored on a Trayce Thompson RBI groundout to make it 2-0. The Mets have scored first in each of the two games to start this week's series.
Syracuse got to Buffalo (28-25) again in the bottom of the second, scoring another run to turn it into a 3-0 game. A one-out walk to Yolmer Sánchez put a runner on base. Hayden Senger promptly brought Sanchez all the way home, lacing a double down the left-field line that scored Sánchez from first base.
That gave plenty of run support to Blade Tidwell, and the right-hander flourished in his Triple-A home debut. The highly touted Tidwell tossed six scoreless innings, surrendering only four hits in the process. The 22-year-old was remarkably good at evacuating potential trouble as Tidwell stranded six Bisons runners on base in his outing.
It remained a 3-0 game until the top of the eighth when the Bisons finally got on the scoreboard. Buffalo had been dancing around it all game, leaving nine runners on base combined in the first seven innings. In the top of the eighth, against a rehabbing Big Leaguer in Drew Smith, the Bisons pounced for three runs on four hits to tie the game. An RBI single from Will Robertson plus a two-run double from Cam Eden brought the tying runs home.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Mets bounced right back, scoring twice to take the lead for good. Acuña walked to lead off the inning, moved to second on a wild pitch, then up to third on a Rhylan Thomas infield single. That put runners on first and third base with nobody out, and after a Bannon strikeout, another Ritter RBI single plated Acuña with the eventual game-winning run, 4-3. Later in the eighth, the Mets got insurance on a sacrifice fly from José Iglesias that scored Thomas for a 5-3 advantage.
In the top of the ninth, Grant Hartwig sealed the deal by working a scoreless frame for his second save of the season. The Bisons left another runner on base in the ninth, eventually stranding 11 total runners on base in the loss. Syracuse has only lost once this season when leading after seven innings, a credit to the Mets' steady and resilient bullpen.
Syracuse is home all week playing the Buffalo Bisons. Game three of the six-game series is set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday. Right-hander Mike Vasil is expected to start for the Mets, opposed by right-hander Paolo Espino for the Bisons.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets' Blade Tidwell on the mound
(Kylie Richelle)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 29, 2024
- Saggese Smacks Three Extra-Base Hits, Drives in Three in Memphis Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Cubs Outlast Bats, 4-3 in Extra Innings - Iowa Cubs
- Collins, Black Homer as Sounds Beat Memphis 9-4 - Nashville Sounds
- Early Scoring Leads To 8-2 Win Over Indy - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Knights Fall to the WooSox on Wednesday, 5-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Seven Home Runs Sink Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Fitts Flirts with Perfect Game as WooSox Beat Knights, 5-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Jarvis Homers as Indians Fall to Omaha, 8-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons' Late Rally Comes up Short in Syracuse on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Bomb Jacksonville, 12-1 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Fall 4-3 to I-Cubs in Extra Innings - Louisville Bats
- Tidwell Pitches Six Scoreless Innings as Syracuse Rallies for 5-3 Win Over Buffalo on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Fletcher, Waddell Propel Stripers to 5-2 Win in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Tides Drop Second Game To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings' Bats Stifled Against Saints Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Blank You Very Much, Saints Shut Out Red Wings 5-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Lehigh Valley at Columbus, PPD. - Columbus Clippers
- May 29 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Big Ninth Inning Sinks Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Dominant RailRiders Win Punctuates School Day Game at Toledo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Show Resilience in Hard-Fought Battle vs. RailRiders - Toledo Mud Hens
- 5.29.24 Indians Statement on the Passing of Scott Alan - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Announce Signing of Norton Children's "Super Kid" Konner Steiner to One-Day Contract - Louisville Bats
- Great American Blast Returns to Coca-Cola Park on July 4th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 29 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - May 29 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Shut out by Redbirds in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
- David Dahl Goes Deep Twice to Lead 'Pigs' Rout of Clippers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Tidwell Pitches Six Scoreless Innings as Syracuse Rallies for 5-3 Win Over Buffalo on Wednesday Night
- Syracuse Drops Series Opener to Buffalo, 7-5, on Tuesday Night at NBT Bank Stadium
- José Butto Named International League Pitcher of the Week
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, May 28th to Sunday, June 2nd
- Syracuse Wins Series with 10-2 Win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday Afternoon