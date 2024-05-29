5.29.24 Indians Statement on the Passing of Scott Alan

The Indianapolis Indians are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Scott McIlrath, who died Monday in an automobile accident near Bloomington, Ill. Known by many as Scott or Scott Alan on the Indianapolis sports scene, his voice became a staple on game days at Victory Field for six seasons from 2016 to 2022. His voice and personality also extended to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, home of the Indy Fuel, and Michael A. Carroll Stadium, home of the Indy Eleven, where he held emcee and public address announcer roles for many seasons. His 10-year commitment to the Fuel ended in early May, when he was announced as the first hire by the Bloomington Bison, an ECHL expansion team, as their vice president of operations. He was 59 years old.

Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO, issued the following statement:

"Scott brought the best out of everyone in his six seasons with the Indians, and he found a way to connect to fans, players and staff through his infectious personality and energy. He had just landed his dream job in Illinois, which makes his sudden loss even more heartbreaking. We extend our condolences to Scott's family, the Indy Fuel, Indy Eleven, and all who crossed paths with him over the years."

