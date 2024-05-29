Blank You Very Much, Saints Shut Out Red Wings 5-0
May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The St. Paul Saints have won 24 games this season while playing one of the tougher schedules in the International League. On Wednesday night they earned their fifth shutout in those 24 wins, meaning more than 20% of their victories come when they don't allow a run. Four pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout in a 5-0 victory over the Rochester Red Wings at Innovative Field.
Before the seats were even warm, the Saints jumped out to a lead in the first. With one out Michael Helman singled into center. Matt Wallner followed with a walk putting runners at first and second. Yunior Severino then drove an opposite field home run over the left field wall, his eighth of the season, putting the Saints up 3-0.
Adam Plutko, making just his second start with the Saints after recovering from off-season hip surgery and being signed by the Minnesota Twins in early May, was stellar. He allowed just a one out single in the second and a leadoff single in the fourth across his 4.0 shutout innings of work. He fanned four and threw 32 strikes across 45 pitches.
Reliever Jeff Brigham, who was coming off the injured list for his first appearance since April 4, tossed a perfect fifth inning throwing 12 pitches, seven for strikes.
Another long ball added a run for the Saints in the sixth. The first pitch of the inning to Alex Isola was deposited over the left field wall, his fifth of the season, increasing the lead to 4-0.
Ronny Henriquez was the next reliever out of the bullpen for the Saints. After walking the leadoff hitter in the sixth, he got a fly out and a double play to end the inning.
Severino came through again for the Saints in the seventh. With one out Austin Martin walked and with two outs Wallner walked. Severino made it 5-0 with an RBI single into left field. Severino finished 2-5 with a home run, four RBI, and a run scored.
The first Red Wing to reach third did so in the seventh against Henriquez. With one on and one out, Juan Yepez doubled to right putting runners at second and third. Henriquez came back to strike out the next two hitters to end the inning. Henriquez went 2.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and fanning two.
Scott Blewett finished off the shutout by retiring the first five hitters he faced before giving up a two-out double to Travis Blankenhorn in the ninth. After a wild pitch moved him to third, Blewett got Yepez to fly out to left ending the game. Blewett went 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out one.
The same two teams meet in game four of a seven-game series at Innovative Field on Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Jordan Balazovic (2-2, 5.40) to the mound against Red Wings LHP DJ Herz (2-2, 4.11) to the mound. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
