Red Wings' Bats Stifled Against Saints Wednesday Night

May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings were held to just five hits in their contest against St. Paul Wednesday night, falling by a score of 5-0. C Drew Millas paced the offense with a pair of hits, and RF Travis Blankenhorn extended his hitting streak to a team-leading 10 games with a double in the ninth.

With one out in the top of the first, 3B Michael Helman laced a single up the middle and moved to second on a walk to LF Matt Wallner. The following at-bat, DH Yunior Severino cleared the bases with his eighth home run of the season to give St. Paul an early 3-0 lead.

The score remained the same until the Saints came to bat in the top of the sixth. Leading off the inning, 1B Alex Isola ripped the first pitch he saw 388 feet into the visitors bullpen to give St. Paul a 4-0 lead. This marked his fifth career homer of the season at the Triple-A level. Rochester's pitching was able to escape the remainder of the inning with no further damage, keeping their deficit at four.

CF Austin Martin and Matt Wallner each worked a walk in the top of the seventh to put a pair of runners on base. Yunior Severino then roped his second hit of the day, finding a hole in between short and third for an opposite-field single to score Martin and give the Saints a 5-0 lead. With his fourth RBI of the night, he knocked in his 27th of the season, which is good for second on the Saints roster.

The score remained the same heading into the ninth, and Travis Blankenhorn smoked a double that split the gap in left-center to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. The Rochester rally ended there, and the Red Wings fell by a score of 5-0.

RHP Spenser Watkins took the ball for Rochester, making his ninth start (11th app.) of the season. The Western Oregon alumni tossed 6.0 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits, walking two and striking out four. RHP Nash Walters came on to start the top of the seventh and tossed 1.0 inning, giving up one run on one hit with two walks. LHP Tim Cate covered the final 2.0 innings without allowing a run on two hits while striking out one.

Wednesday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to C Drew Millas. The switch-hitting catcher was responsible for Rochester's only multi-hit performance of the night, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Millas is batting .309 (30-for-92) this season, currently the highest batting average among International League catchers, with at least 80 at-bats.

Rochester and St. Paul will face off again early Thursday morning in the fourth game of the series. LHP DJ Herz takes the mound for the Red Wings against Saints RHP Jordan Balazovic. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

