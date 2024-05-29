Mud Hens Show Resilience in Hard-Fought Battle vs. RailRiders

May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens faced a challenging game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, ultimately falling with a score of 2-11. Despite the setback, the Mud Hens displayed determination and resilience throughout the match.

After a tough 10-0 shutout the previous night, the Toledo Mud Hens were determined to redeem themselves against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The first inning started with the RailRiders hitting a three-run homer, setting an early challenge for the Mud Hens. Despite this, the crowd, filled with enthusiastic young fans, remained energetic and hopeful throughout the game.

The Mud Hens, donned in their sleek and clean bright white home uniforms, faced a chilly, overcast day, making long sleeves a necessity. Though the first inning ended scoreless for Toledo, the fans' spirits stayed high.

In the second inning, the Mud Hens experienced a quick 1-2-3, but pitcher Ty Madden kept the pressure on the RailRiders. Madden struck out two batters, and after a successful tag at second base, the inning ended without further damage. However, the third inning mirrored the second with another quick 1-2-3 for the Mud Hens, who were hitting balls but finding RailRiders' gloves in the outfield.

The RailRiders extended their lead with a few more runs before Madden handed the mound to Easton Lucas. Justyn-Henry Malloy provided a spark in the bottom of the fourth with a powerful home run to left field, his sixth of the season. Keston Hiura followed with a walk, and Bligh Madris advanced him with a single. Justice Bigbie then drove in Hiura with a single to center, putting two runs on the board for the Mud Hens.

Despite a RailRiders' rebuttal with another homer, the Mud Hens maintained their focus. In the sixth inning, Hiura hit a promising double to center field, but it didn't result in any runs. The seventh inning was a quick 1-2-3 for both teams, and the eighth inning saw Jace Jung and Malloy reaching base, but they couldn't capitalize on the opportunity.

The RailRiders managed to sneak in two more home runs in their final at-bat, but the Mud Hens fought till the end. Bigbie's single and stolen base in the bottom of the ninth offered a glimmer of hope, but the Mud Hens ultimately had to accept a hard-fought defeat. The difference between today's game and yesterday's was night and day, showcasing the Mud Hens' resilience and fighting spirit.

Catch the Mud Hens in action again tomorrow at 6:35 pm here in T-Town, as they continue their series against the RailRiders!

Notables:

Malloy (1-3, RBI, HR)

Bigbie (2-4, RBI)

Guenther (2.1 IP, 4K's, 2.59 ERA)

