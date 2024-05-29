Saggese Smacks Three Extra-Base Hits, Drives in Three in Memphis Loss
May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 9-4 loss to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.
Shortstop Thomas Saggese broke out of a slump in a big way on Wednesday night. The right-handed hitter went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. The three-hit game was Saggese's first such performance this season.
Center fielder Victor Scott II and second baseman Jose Fermin each walked three times in the loss. In total, six Redbirds batters reached base safely at least two times. First baseman Luken Baker and left fielder Matt Koperniak each recorded a two-hit game.
Michael McGreevy (2-6) allowed nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits, walked three and struck out three. The right-handed pitcher tossed 4.2 innings. The bullpen of Nick Raquet, Alex Cornwell and Brandon Komar combined to finish the game scoreless.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Thursday, May 30 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
