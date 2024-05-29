Fitts Flirts with Perfect Game as WooSox Beat Knights, 5-2

CHARLOTTE, NC -- WooSox starting pitcher Richard Fitts flirts with a perfect game as the Worcester Red Sox (24-29) defeated the Charlotte Knights (21-31) by a final score of 5-2 to break their six-game losing streak.

Before Fitts took the mound, WooSox shortstop Nick Sogard (2-for-4, 2B, BB) extended his on-base streak to 16 games after lacing a one-out double to left-center in the first inning. However, Worcester failed to capitalize, stranding two baserunners in the frame.

After three scoreless innings for both teams, the WooSox broke through in the top of the fourth. With first and third and one out, Corey Rosier laced an RBI double to right that scored Jamie Westbrook (2-for-3, 2B, BB) for the first run of the ballgame.

In the top of the seventh, the WooSox added four more runs following a bases-loaded balk that scored Mark Contreras and a towering opposite-field three-run blast off the bat of Bobby Dalbec. The home run was Dalbec's seventh of the season and gave the WooSox a 5-0 advantage.

The five-run lead would be plenty for Richard Fitts--who was dazzling all night long.

Acquired from the New York Yankees this past offseason, the 6'3" righty retired the first 21 batters he faced, keeping the Knights off balance with a sharp sweeping slider and well-located fastball.

Before the bottom of the eighth inning, Fitts looked up to the heavens before settling in and firing a first-pitch strike to Oscar Colas. The next pitch, though, was lined into center for a base hit, breaking up the perfect game and no-hitter. As Fitts caught his breath, WooSox manager Chad Tracy came out to the mound and brought in Lucas Luetge, ending the 24-year-old's night.

Had Fitts finished the perfect game, it would have been the first since Bronson Arroyo did it for Pawtucket in 2003 and the first no-hitter for the WooSox since the team threw a combined no-no in 2022.

Fitts finished with a final line of 7+ IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, and 7 K. He threw a first pitch strike to 17 of his 22 hitters and had just two three-ball counts.

After Fitts was relieved, Charlotte plated two runs in the eighth inning following a bases-loaded throwing error. Though they would threaten in the ninth, Bailey Horn prevented the Knights from scoring again. The WooSox took game two of the six-game series by a final score of 5-2.

Tomorrow night, Zach Penrod will get the ball and make his WooSox debut opposite Charlotte's Touki Toussaint (1-1, 6.11). Penrod, 26, was transferred from Double-A Portland on May 26 after going 4-0 with a 2.80 ERA in seven starts for the Sea Dogs.

Thursday night's matchup between the WooSox and Knights will begin at 7:04 p.m., reflecting the area code for Charlotte and the 12 surrounding counties in south-central North Carolina. Radio coverage is scheduled to begin at 6:44 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

