Big Ninth Inning Sinks Clippers
May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
On Tuesday at Huntington Park, the Columbus Clippers lost their sixth consecutive game, falling 12-3 to visiting Lehigh Valley.
Jhonkensy Noel and Micah Pries both hit solo blasts for Columbus. Overall the Clippers managed just three runs on 14 hits.
Starter Connor Gillispie (0-5) would suffer the loss, surrendering two runs while fanning seven in 4.2 innings of work.
Columbus will be back at Huntington Park Wednesday against the IronPigs for "Malmö Oat Milkers Night," with first pitch at 6:35pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
