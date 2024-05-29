Collins, Black Homer as Sounds Beat Memphis 9-4

Memphis, Tenn. - After a few games where the bats were quiet and the offense was scuffling, the Nashville Sounds (28-25) jumped ahead early and kept piling on runs to take a 9-4 triumph over the Memphis Redbirds (28-25) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

The Sounds loaded the bases with an out in the first inning after a single by Joey Wiemer, a walk drawn by Isaac Collins and a bloop single from Wes Clarke. It was then Yonny Hernández's turn to bat and the Venezuelan did not miss his opportunity, lacing a triple into the right-center field gap. His triple cleared the bases and put Nashville up 3-0 with just a few batters in. Chavez Young's sac fly brought home Herandez for the four spot in the top of the first.

The power hitters then connected to extend the lead in the middle innings. Up 4-2 to start the third, Collins blasted a 0-1 pitch of Redbirds starter Michael McGreevy (2-6) for a solo homer. In the next inning, Tyler Black smashed a two-run shot to right field, bringing home Patrick Dorrian and bringing Nashville's lead to four runs at 7-3. Black knocked in a couple more runs with a single up the middle in the fifth, scoring Young and Dorrian to make it 9-3.

The nine runs were plenty enough for Sounds starter Chad Patrick (4-1). The right-hander was not as electric as his previous start where he racked up 12 strikeouts over five innings against Charlotte, but Nashville would settle for his fifth quality start of the season. Patrick scattered seven hits, four walks and three runs (all earned) across six innings. The Purdue University Northwest product struck out just one but got plenty of weak contact for his third consecutive win.

Darrell Thomson and Nick Bennett each worked a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, respectively. James Meeker allowed a home run to Thomas Saggese in the eighth but limited the run scoring to that lone solo blast.

Black and Collins led the charge with three hits each. The former added four RBI to lead the team. Clarke, Young and Dorrian also had multi-hit efforts. Saggese finished just a single shy of the cycle for Memphis, going 3-for-4 with one double, triple, home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

The Sounds look to Brewers' prospect Carlos Rodríguez (4-4, 5.86) to take control of the series at Memphis. The Cardinals affiliate will give the ball to Adam Kloffenstein (1-4, 4.91). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Chad Patrick (6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K) recorded his fifth quality start of the season in the win. He is one of four starters in Triple-A with at least five quality starts on the season, joining Salt Lake's Kenny Rosenberg (7), Louisville's Tyler Phillips (7) and Lehigh Valley's David Buchanan (5). The Sounds are 8-1 when Patrick is the starter.

Tyler Black (3-for-5, HR, 4 RBI, R) had his fifth three-hit game and third four-RBI game of the season. The leadoff hitter broke through with four RBI after not having a run batted in over his last seven games prior.

Isaac Collins (3-for-4, 2B, HR, RBI, BB, 2 R) extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a big night at the plate. The switch hitter is batting .345 (20-for-58) with five doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, 11 walks and 16 runs scored since the streak began on May 10. It's the longest on-base streak by any Sounds hitter this season.

Patrick Dorrian (2-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 R) snapped a 0-for-42 skid with a double to begin the fourth inning. His last hit before tonight came on April 18 vs. Omaha. Dorrian was on the injured list from May 4-25 - this was his first game back since being reinstated.

