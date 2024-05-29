Cubs Outlast Bats, 4-3 in Extra Innings

May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - Behind a three-RBI performance from first baseman Matt Mervis and stellar bullpen work, the Iowa Cubs (24-29) defeated the Louisville Bats (30-22), 4-3, in 10 innings Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Iowa took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Mervis sent a two-run shot over the right-field fence, driving in Miles Mastrobuoni from second after he had reached on a fielder's choice and stolen second.

Louisville would answer in the bottom of the first, getting two quick runs off I-Cubs stater Cade Horton . First, Bats left fielder Blake Dunn scored on a Horton wild pitch after he hit a leadoff triple, then right fielder Rece Hinds hit a solo home run to left-center.

Horton exited the game with the trainer after he threw his warmup pitches before the bottom of the second. Edwin Escobar replaced Horton.

The I-Cubs retook the lead in the top of the fourth when Louisville starter Connor Phillips issued four walks in five batters, the last of which was to Darius Hill and drove in Brennen Davis.

After the Iowa bullpen blanked Louisville for the next six innings behind a no-hit 3.0 inning outing by Escobar and a 2.0 inning one-hit appearance from Ethan Roberts , Riley Thompson allowed a solo-shot to Austin Wynns in the bottom of the eighth.

After neither team scored in the ninth, the I-Cubs took a 4-3 lead in the 10th. Alexander Canario , who started the inning on second, scored on a leadoff single from Mervis.

In the bottom of the inning, Jose Cuas struck out the first two batters, leaving pinch-runner Erik Gonzales at second. After a Hernan Perez walk, Dunn hit a hot-shot single off the glove of Cub third baseman BJ Murray Jr. Gonzales rounded the third base, Murray gathered the ball, fired it to catcher Bryce Windham and Gonzales was caught in a run down. The game ended when Windham threw it back to third where Mastrobuoni, the shortstop, tagged him out.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Cade Horton , Edwin Escobar and Ethan Roberts retired 15 straight Bats batters from the bottom of the second until the bottom of the sixth inning .

- Matt Mervis tallied multiple RBI for the eighth time this season and his 2-run homer marked the third time he has hit home runs in consecutive games this season.

- Ethan Roberts has not allowed an earned run in 4 appearances (5.2 innings) with the I-Cubs this season. has an extra-base hit in six straight games.

- Edwin Escobar didn't allow a base-runner in his 3.0 inning outing tonight, his longest appearance of the year.

Iowa will play vs. Louisville on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from Louisville Slugger Field slated for 5:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

