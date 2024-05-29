Lehigh Valley at Columbus, PPD.
May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
Tonight's contest between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, May 30 with first pitch at 5:05pm. Both games will be 7-inning contests with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one (but not before 7:05).
