Tides Drop Second Game To Gwinnett

May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (28-25) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (25-28), 5-2, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides took an early lead, but allowed three runs in the top of the eighth and ultimately fell in their second straight game to the Stripers to start the six-game series.

In the bottom of the first, Norfolk loaded the bases with their first three batters of the inning to bring up Daniel Johnson. The Tides center fielder roped a sacrifice fly out into right field that brought home Jackson Holliday and gave Norfolk a 1-0 lead.

Gwinnett responded in the top of the second, taking a 2-1 lead thanks to an RBI single from Luke Waddell and an RBI double by Sebastián Rivero.

The Tides knotted the game up in the bottom of the fourth. Billy Cook hit a leadoff double and then came around to score from third base on a pick off error to make it 2-2.

The Stripers retook the lead in the top of the eighth when Luke Waddell roped an RBI double to left-center field to score Eli White and Yuli Gurriel to make it 4-2. Gwinnett extended their lead to 5-2 on the following at bat when an infield single by Phillip Evans brought home Waddell.

Norfolk got a man on with a leadoff walk from Cook in the bottom of the ninth, but were unable to bring him home and dropped their second straight game against Gwinnett to start the six-game homestand.

The Tides will take on the Stripers tomorrow afternoon in the third game of their six-game series. LHP Tucker Davidson (1-0, 2.13) will be on the mound for Norfolk, while Gwinnett has yet to announce a starter for the game. First pitch is 12:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Holliday Season: Collecting his 10th multi-hit game of the season with the Tides was Jackson Holliday...he went 2-for-4 with a run while extending his on-base streak to 13 games, the longest active streak among Norfolk hitters, and his hitting streak to six games...during his on-base streak that started on May 15 (Game 2) against Lehigh Valley, Holliday is batting .245 (13-for-53) with 14 runs, two doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and 12 walks.

Billy the Kid: A day after going 0-for-4, Billy Cook finished tonight 1-for-2 at the plate with a double, a walk and a run...the double, Cook's 55th two-bagger of his minor league career, snapped an 0-for-9 skid...Cook is now batting .285 (26-for-91) with 15 runs, eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, 14 RBI and 14 walks through 24 games in May...among Tides hitters with at least 30 games played, Cook's .294 batting average ranks third on the team behind teammates Heston Kjerstad (.341) and Daniel Johnson (.307).

Errol is Rockin: Going 1-for-3 with a double in tonight's loss was Errol Robinson...the eighth inning two-bagger marked his 30th extra base hit at the Triple-A level in his 173rd game while also marking the fifth double of the season...dating back to May 24 at Worcester, Robinson has reached base safely in his last four games and has collected a double in back-to-back games for the first time since September 10 - 11, 2022 with Springfield against San Antonio.

Heasley Handles: Working his sixth straight scoreless outing with the Tides was Jonathan Heasley...the righty went three innings in relief of Brandon Young, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out three batters...Heasley has now sunk his ERA to 0.39 (1 ER, 23.0 IP) with Norfolk this year through eight games (one start)...among International League pitchers with at least 20.0 inning this year, Heasley has posted the lowest ERA.

