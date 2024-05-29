Fletcher, Waddell Propel Stripers to 5-2 Win in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - David Fletcher and Luke Waddell made for an unlikely star duo for Gwinnett on Wednesday night, as the two guided the Stripers (25-28) to a 5-2 win over the Norfolk Tides (28-25) at Harbor Park. Fletcher, a veteran utility-man making his first start in just his fifth career pitching appearance, threw 5.0 two-run innings. Waddell, batting .180 entering the night, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Decisive Plays: Fletcher fell behind 1-0 in the first inning as he loaded the bases and gave up a sacrifice fly to Daniel Johnson, but he regrouped to retire the next seven batters consecutively. An RBI single by Waddell and RBI double by Sebastian Rivero put the Stripers ahead 2-1 in the second. In the fourth, Rivero's throwing error on a pickoff to third base scored Billy Cook to tie the game at 2-2. That score held until the eighth, when Waddell's one-out double scored Yuli Gurriel and Eli White for a 4-2 Gwinnet lead. Waddell later scored on an error to make it 5-2.

Key Contributors: Fletcher threw a career-high 72 pitches - the majority knuckleballs - over 5.0 innings in a no-decision. He allowed three hits, walked one, and struck out six. Brooks Wilson (W, 2-1) and Parker Dunshee (S, 1) combined for 4.0 scoreless, one-hit innings and seven strikeouts the rest of the way. Waddell (3-for-4, double, 3 RBIs) and Rivero (2-for-4, double, RBI) each had multi-hit efforts for the Stripers.

Noteworthy: Fletcher is the 14th different pitcher to make a start for the Stripers this season, and he did not have a single career outing at any level prior to this month. Waddell's three hits and three RBIs both matched his Triple-A career-highs. Gurriel extended his on-base streak to 17 games, finishing 1-for-5. Ramon Laureano made his Stripers debut and went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Next Game (Thursday, May 30): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Broadcast: 11:40 a.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. The Stripers' starting pitcher has yet to be announced. Former Gwinnett LHP Tucker Davidson (1-0, 2.13 ERA) starts for the Tides.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 11): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It will be another Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans can collect a "Xolos de Gwinnett" Shirsey featuring reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.

