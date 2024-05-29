Jarvis Homers as Indians Fall to Omaha, 8-2
May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Omaha Storm Chasers combined for eight runs in the first four innings in an 8-2 defeat of the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday evening in the second game of series at Victory Field.
Omaha (34-16) opened the scoring with a three-run first inning courtesy of a Devin Mann double off Michael Plassmeyer (L, 1-4) to score John Rave and CJ Alexander. One batter later, Nick Pratto traded places with Mann to plate another.
The Storm Chasers continued to look sharp as they tallied five runs on five hits in the next three innings. Drew Waters and CJ Alexander both logged an RBI in the second inning before Omaha added three runs courtesy of a two-run homer by Cam Devanney and solo shot from John Rave.
In the sixth, Mike Jarvis blasted his second homer of the year to give Indianapolis (24-26) its first run of the contest. The Indians added another run after Jason Delay roped a double to right field before being plated by a Henry Davis single to cap Indy's scoring.
Omaha starter Kris Bubic, in the first game of a rehab assignment, fanned seven across 3.2 shutout innings. John McMillon (W, 2-1) tossed a scoreless inning with one strikeout while the Omaha bullpen combined for 5.1 innings with five strikeouts.
The Indians and Storm Chasers continue the series with a doubleheader on Thursday. First pitch for Game 1 is at 5:35 PM, and the nightcap will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. RHP Daulton Jefferies (0-1, 9.00) is the probable starter for Indy in the opener against LHP Daniel Lynch (4-0, 4.76). Omaha will send RHP Chandler Champlain (0-0, 4.50) to the bump in Game 2 while Indy has yet to name its starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 29, 2024
- Saggese Smacks Three Extra-Base Hits, Drives in Three in Memphis Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Cubs Outlast Bats, 4-3 in Extra Innings - Iowa Cubs
- Collins, Black Homer as Sounds Beat Memphis 9-4 - Nashville Sounds
- Early Scoring Leads To 8-2 Win Over Indy - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Knights Fall to the WooSox on Wednesday, 5-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Seven Home Runs Sink Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Fitts Flirts with Perfect Game as WooSox Beat Knights, 5-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Jarvis Homers as Indians Fall to Omaha, 8-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons' Late Rally Comes up Short in Syracuse on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Bomb Jacksonville, 12-1 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Fall 4-3 to I-Cubs in Extra Innings - Louisville Bats
- Tidwell Pitches Six Scoreless Innings as Syracuse Rallies for 5-3 Win Over Buffalo on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Fletcher, Waddell Propel Stripers to 5-2 Win in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Tides Drop Second Game To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings' Bats Stifled Against Saints Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Blank You Very Much, Saints Shut Out Red Wings 5-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Lehigh Valley at Columbus, PPD. - Columbus Clippers
- May 29 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Big Ninth Inning Sinks Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Dominant RailRiders Win Punctuates School Day Game at Toledo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Show Resilience in Hard-Fought Battle vs. RailRiders - Toledo Mud Hens
- 5.29.24 Indians Statement on the Passing of Scott Alan - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Announce Signing of Norton Children's "Super Kid" Konner Steiner to One-Day Contract - Louisville Bats
- Great American Blast Returns to Coca-Cola Park on July 4th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 29 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - May 29 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Shut out by Redbirds in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
- David Dahl Goes Deep Twice to Lead 'Pigs' Rout of Clippers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.