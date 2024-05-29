Jarvis Homers as Indians Fall to Omaha, 8-2

INDIANAPOLIS - The Omaha Storm Chasers combined for eight runs in the first four innings in an 8-2 defeat of the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday evening in the second game of series at Victory Field.

Omaha (34-16) opened the scoring with a three-run first inning courtesy of a Devin Mann double off Michael Plassmeyer (L, 1-4) to score John Rave and CJ Alexander. One batter later, Nick Pratto traded places with Mann to plate another.

The Storm Chasers continued to look sharp as they tallied five runs on five hits in the next three innings. Drew Waters and CJ Alexander both logged an RBI in the second inning before Omaha added three runs courtesy of a two-run homer by Cam Devanney and solo shot from John Rave.

In the sixth, Mike Jarvis blasted his second homer of the year to give Indianapolis (24-26) its first run of the contest. The Indians added another run after Jason Delay roped a double to right field before being plated by a Henry Davis single to cap Indy's scoring.

Omaha starter Kris Bubic, in the first game of a rehab assignment, fanned seven across 3.2 shutout innings. John McMillon (W, 2-1) tossed a scoreless inning with one strikeout while the Omaha bullpen combined for 5.1 innings with five strikeouts.

The Indians and Storm Chasers continue the series with a doubleheader on Thursday. First pitch for Game 1 is at 5:35 PM, and the nightcap will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest. RHP Daulton Jefferies (0-1, 9.00) is the probable starter for Indy in the opener against LHP Daniel Lynch (4-0, 4.76). Omaha will send RHP Chandler Champlain (0-0, 4.50) to the bump in Game 2 while Indy has yet to name its starter.

