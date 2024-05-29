SWB Game Notes - May 29

May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (32-20) @ Toledo Mud Hens (27-24)

Game 53 | Road Game 29 | Fifth Third Field | Wednesday, May 29, 2024 | First Pitch 11:05 AM

LHP Tanner Tully (0-3, 6.99) vs RHP Ty Madden (0-1, 9.22)

SECOND PLACE: With a loss on Tuesday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fall two and a half games behind the Omaha Storm Chasers for second place in the International League. Omaha has played three less games this season and will only make up one of them. Toledo is four and a half games out behind the RailRiders.

SHUTOUT SADNESS: Last night was the first time this season that the RailRiders have been shutout in a contest. They had opportunities to score but could not drive in a run. The team left nine on the basepaths and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Conversely, SWB has recorded four shutout wins in the first 53 games.

VIVAS RETURNS: Jorbit Vivas is back with the RailRiders after playing eight rehab games with two levels. Vivas began the season on the Injured List with a left orbital fracture. Initially Vivas was activated on April 23 and played two games with SWB. After furture evaluation, he was re-placed on the IL on April 26 and began his second rehab assignment on May 14. Last night he got the start at second base and led off the game with a triple. The lefty also earned a walk in the seventh inning.

BAD STREAKKK: For the first time this season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has lost three games in a row. Prior, they had only fell in back-to-back contests three separate times, but always took the win on the third game. However, the RailRiders have had two six-game winning streaks throughout the summer.

THE M'S HAVE IT: SWB has five relievers with last names that begin with 'M' whom are all having solid seasons. Ron Marinaccio holds a 0.82 earned run average in eleven innings with 11 strikeouts. Alex Mauricio has been a fantastic edition in his first Triple-A season. As a longer reliever, he has made 13 appearances for 24 frames. He has a pair of wins with a 1.13 ERA and just eight walks to 26 strikeouts. Anthony Misiewicz has made 17 appearances for a 1.99 ERA. He has three saves and just seven free passes to 26 strikeouts. Oddanier Mosqueda leads the entire farm system with 19 outings. In his 24.1 innings, the lefty has four wins for a 3.40 ERA.

GOLDEN DAYS: SWB has had four straight Wednesday day games. They are undefeated in Wednesday games throughout the season. They hold a .246 batting average in games that start before 4:00 PM. This is their last mid-week day game until June 12.

TULLY TIME: SWB sends Tanner Tully to the bump for his tenth appearance of the season. He has made six starts for a 6.99 earned run average. The southpaw has 28.1 innings, with eight walks to thirteen strikeouts. His last outing he went his longest 4.1 frames on 74 pitches. He also spent time with the New York Yankees, but did not pitch in a game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.