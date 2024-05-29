Seven Home Runs Sink Jacksonville

May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Durham Bulls clubbed seven home runs en route to a 12-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Durham got off to a fast start in the first. Kameron Misner (5) cracked a leadoff home run to put the Bulls in front. Two batters later, Austin Shenton (2) hit a solo home run which gave Durham a 2-0 lead.

With Jacksonville (24-29) keeping things close, Durham (22-31) quickly responded in the fourth. Following a pitching change, Tristan Peters (5) laced a long home run increasing the lead to 5-1. After back-to-back outs, Misner (6) demolished his second home run of the night. The two-out magic continued. Curtis Mead walked and Shenton (3) blasted his second home run of the night giving Durham an 8-1 advantage. Ruben Cardenas (11) followed with a solo blast of his own for the fourth home run of the inning. The home run barrage pushed the Bulls ahead 9-1.

In a two-run game, the Bulls led off the third with a walk from Misner. Mead followed with a ringing triple which scored Misner. Shenton walked to put runners at first and third and Cardenas scored Mead on a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 4-0, Jacksonville's offense rallied in the bottom of the third. Jonathan Davis pulled a leadoff single. Edwards followed with a double. With runners at third and second, Victor Mesa Jr. hit a fly ball and brought home Davis on a sacrifice fly which made it a 4-1 game. Durham starter Joe Rock walked Avisaíl García but escaped the inning by turning a double play one batter later.

Durham didn't slow down. Up eight in the fifth, Peters singled to center. C.J. Hinojosa followed with a base hit and Gionti Turner walked. With the bases loaded, Jacksonville turned a double play, but Peters scored. Mead roped a two-out RBI double, giving the Bulls a commanding 10-run lead.

After two straight scoreless innings from Jacksonville pitching, Durham struck for the final time in the eighth. Mead (2) delivered the seventh home run of the night for the Bulls and made it 12-1.

Jacksonville and Durham continue the series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark. RHP Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 2.68) will make the start and RHP Nathan Wiles (4-2, 6.12) will counter for Durham. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and espn690.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for "Thirsty Thursday" presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark. Thank you to Ascension St. Vincent's all active military members and their families will receive free Jumbo Shrimp tickets for tomorrow's Military Appreciation Night when showing their military ID at the Miller Electric Box Office.

International League Stories from May 29, 2024

