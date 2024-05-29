Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 29 vs. St. Paul

May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints (23-28) vs. Rochester Red Wings (26-24)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Adam Plutko (0-1, 11.57) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-1, 4.89)

ONE IS BETTER THAN NONE : The Rochester Red Wings split their doubleheader against St. Paul Tuesday, winning game one 6-2 before dropping game two by a score of 4-1...in the first half of the twin bill, RHP JOAN ADON turned in his second consecutive quality start en route to his fourth win of the season, and RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his International League-leading 14th home run of the season...in game two, a contest that was rescheduled from 4/28, 3B TREY LIPSCOMB and C BRADY LINDSLY each roped a double, and RHP LUIS REYES delivered 2.0 hitless innings in relief...Rochester looks to get back into the win column tonight, sending RHP SPENSER WATKINS to the mound against Saints RHP Adam Plutko...

Rochester has now swept two and split five doubleheaders this season.

CACTUS JACK(ED): RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN connected on his International League-leading 14th home run of the season in the third inning of game one yesterday, highlighting a 1-for-3 line with an RBI, walk, and two runs scored...he became the first Red Wing with an extra-base hit in six consecutive games since Alejandro De Aza from 8/28-9/2 in 2019...he also became the first Red Wing to homer three-straight games (4/19-21 vs. TOL) twice in a single season since Kennys Vargas in 2018...14 homers are the most by a Red Wing through the first 50 games since at least 2004...

Blankenhorn went 1-for-3 with a single in game two, extending his hitting streak to a team-leading nine games.

HIT ME BABY JUAN MORE TIME: 1B JUAN YEPEZ launched his third home run in his last six games, and seventh of the season in game one yesterday, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored...seven homers is tied with ALEX CALL for third-most on the team...after logging three hits on Sunday, this was the second time this season he turned in two consecutive multi-hit games since (4/21 & 24).

GETTING IT ADON: RHP JOAN ADON turned in his second consecutive quality start in game one yesterday, allowing two earned on five hits while striking out two and walking none...this is the first time he has turned in back-to-back quality starts since 8/17 & 8/27 in 2021, with High-A Wilmington (8/17) and Double-A Harrisburg (8/27)...

Adon is the first Red Wing not to allow a walk through at least 6.0 innings since Logan Verrett on 8/24/2022.

CRAZY EIGHT: RHP ADONIS MEDINA turned in a scoreless seventh inning with a walk in game one, lowering his team-leading ERA (min. 10.0 IP) to 1.17 (3 ER/23.0 IP)...he has not allowed an earned run in eight consecutive appearances, the longest streak in his professional career...

A 1.17 ERA is 10th-best among International League relievers with at least 10.0 innings pitched.

Medina is holding left-handed hitters to just a .172 batting average (5-for-29) this season.

REY(ES) OF SUNSHINE: RHP LUIS REYES turned in 2.0 hitless innings of relief in game two yesterday, striking out one and walking two...he is one of eight Red Wing relievers to turn in 2.0 hitless innings in a game this season, and first since LHP JOE LA SORSA on 5/23 (2.1 IP)...

Reyes has accumulated 145.0 innings pitched since the Red Wings became a Nationals affiliate in 2021, second-most of any Rochester pitcher over that span behind RHP JOAN ADON (174.0 IP).

KLEPTOMANIACS: CF JACK DUNN stole his fifth base of the season in the second half of the twin bill yesterday, the Red Wings 61st stolen base of the season (T-5th in IL)...61 stolen bases is the most by a Red Wing team through their first 50 games since at least 2004.

