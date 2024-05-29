David Dahl Goes Deep Twice to Lead 'Pigs' Rout of Clippers

Columbus, Ohio - Another David Dahl masterclass offensive performance spearheaded a full-bore offensive attack as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-30) toppled the Columbus Clippers (19-32) by a final of 12-3 on Tuesday night at Huntington Park.

Rafael Marchan got the scoring started in the first inning with an RBI double to plate Dahl who had singled before Columbus tied the game in the second on a Jhonkensy Noel solo homer, his 13th of the season.

The 'Pigs took the lead for good in the third on Dahl's first homer of the day, a solo shot, making it 2-1.

Scott Kingery made it a two-run lead for the 'Pigs in the sixth with a solo homer his ninth of the season. Marchan collected his second RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to push it to 4-1.

Columbus got a run back in the last of the seventh on a Micah Pries solo shot, his fourth on the campaign.

The teams again traded runs in the eighth as Lehigh Valley got one on a Jordan Luplow sacrifice fly and Columbus scored on a Myles Straw sacrifice fly.

The 'Pigs scored seven runs in the ninth, all with two outs, to pull away. Kingery plated Matt Kroon with an RBI double before Dahl launched his second homer, a three-run shot and team-leading 10th on the season, to make it 9-3. Darick Hall then singled home Jordan Luplow who had doubled and Weston Wilson capped the frame with a two-run homer, his fifth of the season, to make it 12-3.

David Buchanan (4-3) held the Clippers in check to earn the win for the 'Pigs. He allowed just one run in six innings, working around 10 hits without issuing a walk and striking out three.

Connor Gillispie (0-5) suffered the loss for Columbus, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings on five hits and four walks, striking out seven.

The 'Pigs and Clippers continue their series on Wednesday, May 29th at Huntington Park. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Ricardo Pinto (0-1, 6.17) on the mound for Lehigh Valley against Gavin Williams (ML Rehab) for Columbus.

