Great American Blast Returns to Coca-Cola Park on July 4th

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that once again fans, friends, and family can come out and celebrate Independence Day at this year's Great American Blast presented by TD Bank on July 4 at 6 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. The popular annual event will feature a variety of food, family fun, games, music, and a fireworks show you will have to see to believe!

The fireworks will once again be launched from the field of Coca-Cola Park. Guests may be on the field leading up to the show to enjoy all the festivities of Great American Blast, but will have to be in the seating bowl by 8:45 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Tickets are available for just $8. Children two and under will receive free admission. Tickets may be purchased HERE. Tickets will be limited, so advance purchases are encouraged. Parking is priced at just $5 per vehicle. Coca-Cola Park is a cashless facility. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Additionally, fans can purchase tickets to the Berks Picnic Patio for just $26. The all-you-can-eat menu that comes with this ticket includes: Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Pasta Primavera, Potato Salad, Corn on the Cob, Baked Beans, Popcorn, Cookies, and Soft Drinks.

All tickets include access to the field and dugout areas at Coca-Cola Park. Attendees will be able to watch the fireworks from the select areas of the field or seating bowl. A variety of sweet food trucks will be at Coca-Cola Park for food options as well as food from a variety of IronPigs concession stands.

To explore the IronPigs' food options, visit PigsFoodFinder.com. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

The event also includes patriotic music and many family activities -- including inflatable games, sack races, unlimited access to the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital Kids Zone along with appearances by IronPigs mascots. Tootsee the Clown & Friends will provide complimentary balloon art. Live music will include a patriotic performance from The Swing Time Dolls.

