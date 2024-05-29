Bulls Bomb Jacksonville, 12-1

May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Jacksonville, FL - The Durham Bulls hit seven home runs to coast to a 12-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night.

The game's fourth pitch from Valente Bellozo (L, 0-1) was driven over the right field wall into a parking lot by Kameron Misner, who also homered in the fourth inning. Austin Shenton then connected for a solo home run in the opening inning, and also homered in the fourth as the barrage began.

In the fourth inning, the Bulls smashed four home runs against Jeff Lindgren. Tristan Peters began the frame with a home run, Misner and Shenton went deep again, with Ruben Cardenas connecting on a shot to left field. Curtis Mead hit Durham's final home run of the game in the eighth inning to put Durham (22-31) up 12-1.

Joe Rock (W, 3-2) worked five innings, allowing just one run to earn the win. Edwin Uceta pitched two scoreless frames, with Joe Record and Tyler Zuber each tossing an inning to close out the win that evened the series.

Mead finished the game 3-4 with three extra base hits, finishing a single shy of the cycle.

The series continues Thursday with Nathan Wiles (4-2, 6.12) slated to start against Jacksonville's Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 2.68) at 7:05 PM ET

Durham returns home on Tuesday, June 4 th , embarking on a two-week homestand with Gwinnett and Charlotte.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.