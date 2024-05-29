May 29 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (23-29) at LOUISVILLE BATS (30-21)

Wednesday, May 29 - 5:35 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

RHP Cade Horton (1-1, 6.88) vs. RHP Connor Phillips (2-2, 8.53)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Louisville Bats play the second of their six-game series tonight at Louisville Slugger Field...Iowa is scheduled to start right-hander Cade Horton...opposite of Horton, Louisville is slated to pitch right-hander Connor Phillips.

IT'S ONLY TUESDAY: Iowa made things interesting late in the first game of the series at Louisville last night, but ultimately fell by a 3-2 score...the Bats scored one run in the first inning on a leadoff home run then added a pair in the sixth to take a 3-0 lead...in the eighth, Miles Mastrobuoni drew a bases-loaded walk and Matt Mervis led off the ninth inning with a solo home run to cut the lead to 3-2, but the comeback attempt fell just short...Jordan Wicks tossed 3.1 innings and gave up just one hit (leadoff homer) in his second appearance on Major League rehab assignment.

A ONE-OFF: With last night's loss, the I-Cubs fell to 8-10 (.444) this season in one-run games...Iowa has played the second-most one-run games in International League, trailing Omaha who has posted a 13-6 (.684) record in such games...last year, the I-Cubs recorded a 25-13 record in one-run contests.

WELL, THAT WAS FAST: The I-Cubs last two games have been their quickest games of the season with Sunday's 6-1 loss to Indianapolis lasting two hours and seven minutes and last night's 3-2 loss lasting two hours and 18 minutes...Iowa's average game time this season is two hours and 43 minutes which is 18th fastest in Triple-A, trailing leader Gwinnett (two hours and 33 minutes).

HOT STRETCH FOR CANARIO: Iowa outfielder Alexander Canario went 1-for-3 with a double Saturday night and became the first I-Cub to have an extra-base hit in seven consecutive games since Willson Contreras accomplished the feat from May 23-June 4, 2016 (10G)...in his last 11 games, Canario is batting .333 (15-for-45) with 10 extra-base hits, 16 RBI and six multi-hit efforts...on May 14 at Syracuse, Canario hit a grand slam and finished the game with five RBI, his most since Sept. 19, 2023 with the Chicago Cubs.

AWARD TOUR: Iowa Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was tabbed the International League Player of the Week for the period of May 20-26, the league announced yesterday...in six games vs. the Indianapolis Indians, Crow-Armstrong batted .444 (12-for-27) with 10 runs, four doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and five stolen bases...during that time, he led the league in extra-base hits (7), total bases (25) and hits...Crow-Armstrong ranked among International League leaders in runs (T-1st), stolen bases (T-1st), slugging (3rd, .926), OPS (4th, 1.426) and batting average (T-4th)...the 22-year-old recorded five consecutive multi-hit games from May 21-25 and became the first I-Cub to accomplish the feat since Nick Madrigal on May 27-June 1, 2023...this is the first time Crow-Armstrong has won IL Player of the Week honors and the first time an I-Cub has won the award since Jared Young for Sept. 4-10, 2023.

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are facing off for the second time this season and for the first time at Louisville Slugger Field...the two clubs faced off in a six-game series at Principal Park from April 16-21 with the I-Cubs winning four of the six games and outscoring the Bats 34-27...last season, Iowa went 3-3 at Louisville Slugger Field.

MASH MERVIS: Iowa infielder Matt Mervis went 1-for-3 last night and hit his 10th home run of the season...since Mervis was optioned on May 4, he is slashing .230/.338/.492 (14-for-61) with 10 runs scored, five home runs and 16 RBI in 16 games...among players in the International League who have played 35 games or less, Mervis' 10 home runs rank second, trailing Norfolk's Heston Kjerstad (13).

SERIES RECAP: Iowa and Indianapolis faced off for the first time of the season from May 21-26...the two clubs split the six-game series but Indianapolis outscored Iowa 46-41...the I-Cubs went 14-10 vs. the Indians during the 2023 season and 9-3 against the club at Principal Park.

