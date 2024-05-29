Sounds Shut out by Redbirds in Series Opener

NASHVILLE - Hitless until the eighth inning, the Nashville Sounds (27-25) were blanked 2-0 by the Memphis Redbirds (28-24) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

With the game knotted at zero through six innings, Memphis took advantage of a costly Nashville error to score the only two runs of the game.

The lack of offense overshadowed excellent outings from Taylor Clarke and Evan McKendry. Clarke got the start and cruised through three scoreless innings with two strikeouts. McKendry relieved him in the fourth inning and followed with three more scoreless innings on only 39 pitches. He worked out of a jam with two runners on and one out in the fifth by inducing a popout and fly out to end the frame.

Janson Junk (2-3) entered a scoreless game in the seventh inning. He struck out the first batter before Nick Raposo would reach on a throwing error by Tyler Black . He retired the next batter, but Victor Scott II and Jordan Walker came through in the clutch by roping doubles to break the tie and take a 2-0 lead. Junk ended his outing with two runs allowed (zero earned) and four strikeouts.

Though the Sounds lacked hits, they mustered five walks including two from Wes Clarke. They were unable to capitalize with Isaac Collins being the only Nashville runner to reach second base with a first inning walk and a stolen base.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Joey Wiemer broke up the no-hitter with a single on a ground ball that snuck into left field. It ended up being the only hit for the Sounds in the game.

Game two of the six-game series in the Bluff City continues tomorrow night. Right-hander Chad Patrick (3-1, 3.02) will get the ball for the Sounds. He will face off against right-hander Michael McGreevy (2-5, 5.13) for the Redbirds. The first pitch on Wednesday is at 7:05 p.m. central from AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville was no-hit on May 3 at home against Norfolk. They have been held scoreless five times during the 2024 season with the most recent occurring on May 18 at Jacksonville.

Tyler Black made an error in back-to-back games for the first time since July 9 & 14, 2023 while playing for Biloxi. He leads the team with six errors.

Taylor Clarke's three innings tonight was his longest outing of the season. It was also his longest outing since he went five innings on September 25, 2020 against Colorado while pitching for Arizona.

Isaac Collins extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a walk in the first inning. But his hitting streak ended at seven games with an 0-for-3 effort. He is batting .315 (17-for-54) with 12 RBI since his on-base streak started on May 10.

