Bats Announce Signing of Norton Children's "Super Kid" Konner Steiner to One-Day Contract

May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats today announced that 12-year-old Konner Steiner will sign a one-day contract with the club as the Norton Children's "Super Kid."

"We are honored to welcome Konner Steiner to the Louisville Bats organization this Sunday," said Bats Team President Greg Galiette. "Konner is a courageous young man who has overcome tremendous obstacles to get to where he is today, and we can't wait for him to enjoy Sunday's game as a member of the Bats."

Media Advisory: Media are invited to the Touch of Color Stadium Club at Louisville Slugger Field for a press conference with Konner Steiner on Friday, May 31 at 2 p.m. Steiner, Bats Manger Pat Kelly, and Bats Team President Greg Galiette will be available to comment as Steiner signs his professional contract. Media can RSVP to the press conference by responding to this email.

Originally from Greenville, Indiana, Steiner was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in June 2021. After his original chemotherapy was unsuccessful, he returned to Norton Children's Cancer Institute for a more aggressive treatment regimen.

Steiner has since moved on to outpatient treatment once a month and takes at-home chemotherapy pills daily. He is scheduled to finish his treatment this November.

Steiner will join the Bats for their game on Sunday, June 2 against the Iowa Cubs at Louisville Slugger Field. He will perform many roles for the Bats during the game such as: Assisting Bats Manager Pat Kelly with team strategy Meeting with Bats players and coaches throughout the day Joining Bats athletic trainers Steve Gober and Kelsey Branstetter with to help player preparations Participating in on-field promotions during the game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.