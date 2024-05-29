Knights Fall to the WooSox on Wednesday, 5-2
May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but ultimately fell to the Worcester Red Sox by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The loss snapped Charlotte's two-game winning streak.
Worcester RHP Richard Fitts (4-1, 3.72) started the game and twirled a perfect game through the first seven innings. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Charlotte right fielder Oscar Colás broke things up with the team's first and only hit of the night - a single center. Worcester reliever Lucas Luetge then came on in relief and retired the first two batters he faced.
The inning continued, however, as Colás advanced to second on a wild pitch and the next two batters walked to load the bases (Carlos Pérez and Jared Walsh).
With the bases loaded and two outs, second baseman Angelo Castellano reached base on a throwing error by Worcester shortstop Nick Sogard, which allowed two Charlotte runners to score. At that point, the Knights cut the lead to three, 5-2. One inning later, the Knights rallied, putting two runners on base. With runners on the corners and two outs, left fielder Zach DeLoach struck out to end the game.
Charlotte RHP Johan Domínguez (4-3, 4.44) was saddled with the loss despite an effective outing. Domínguez allowed just one run on four hits over four innings.
The WooSox scored first and did so in the top of the fourth inning courtesy of an RBI double by Corey Rosier. Three innings later, Worcester right fielder Bobby Dalbec launched a three-run home run, which helped the WooSox to victory.
The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) on Thursday. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday night.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 29, 2024
- Cubs Outlast Bats, 4-3 in Extra Innings - Iowa Cubs
- Collins, Black Homer as Sounds Beat Memphis 9-4 - Nashville Sounds
- Early Scoring Leads To 8-2 Win Over Indy - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Knights Fall to the WooSox on Wednesday, 5-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Seven Home Runs Sink Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Fitts Flirts with Perfect Game as WooSox Beat Knights, 5-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Jarvis Homers as Indians Fall to Omaha, 8-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons' Late Rally Comes up Short in Syracuse on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Bomb Jacksonville, 12-1 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Fall 4-3 to I-Cubs in Extra Innings - Louisville Bats
- Tidwell Pitches Six Scoreless Innings as Syracuse Rallies for 5-3 Win Over Buffalo on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Fletcher, Waddell Propel Stripers to 5-2 Win in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Tides Drop Second Game To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings' Bats Stifled Against Saints Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Blank You Very Much, Saints Shut Out Red Wings 5-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Lehigh Valley at Columbus, PPD. - Columbus Clippers
- May 29 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Big Ninth Inning Sinks Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Dominant RailRiders Win Punctuates School Day Game at Toledo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Show Resilience in Hard-Fought Battle vs. RailRiders - Toledo Mud Hens
- 5.29.24 Indians Statement on the Passing of Scott Alan - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Announce Signing of Norton Children's "Super Kid" Konner Steiner to One-Day Contract - Louisville Bats
- Great American Blast Returns to Coca-Cola Park on July 4th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 29 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - May 29 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Shut out by Redbirds in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
- David Dahl Goes Deep Twice to Lead 'Pigs' Rout of Clippers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.