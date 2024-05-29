Knights Fall to the WooSox on Wednesday, 5-2

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but ultimately fell to the Worcester Red Sox by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The loss snapped Charlotte's two-game winning streak.

Worcester RHP Richard Fitts (4-1, 3.72) started the game and twirled a perfect game through the first seven innings. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Charlotte right fielder Oscar Colás broke things up with the team's first and only hit of the night - a single center. Worcester reliever Lucas Luetge then came on in relief and retired the first two batters he faced.

The inning continued, however, as Colás advanced to second on a wild pitch and the next two batters walked to load the bases (Carlos Pérez and Jared Walsh).

With the bases loaded and two outs, second baseman Angelo Castellano reached base on a throwing error by Worcester shortstop Nick Sogard, which allowed two Charlotte runners to score. At that point, the Knights cut the lead to three, 5-2. One inning later, the Knights rallied, putting two runners on base. With runners on the corners and two outs, left fielder Zach DeLoach struck out to end the game.

Charlotte RHP Johan Domínguez (4-3, 4.44) was saddled with the loss despite an effective outing. Domínguez allowed just one run on four hits over four innings.

The WooSox scored first and did so in the top of the fourth inning courtesy of an RBI double by Corey Rosier. Three innings later, Worcester right fielder Bobby Dalbec launched a three-run home run, which helped the WooSox to victory.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) on Thursday. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday night.

