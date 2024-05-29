Dominant RailRiders Win Punctuates School Day Game at Toledo

May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH (May 29) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Toledo Mud Hens 11-2 on a Wednesday school day game. The team scored early and often recording four home runs in the victory. Everyone in the starting nine reached base successfully and the pitching staff impressed for SWB's 33rd win of the season.

The RailRiders led off the game with back-to-back walks off of Detroit's #5 prospect Ty Madden (L, 0-2). Luis Torrens came up clutch with a three-run blast for his fifth homer of the season.

SWB tacked on another in the second. Brandon Lockridge single to reach and stole second to get into scoring position. Jorbit Vivas crushed a ball to the right field wall to score a run, but was unfortunately tagged out trying to take second.

Peraza earned a walk to start off the third. He got 90-feet from home on a single off the bat of T.J. Rumfield. Rumfield got caught in a run down as he headed for second, but Peraza was able to cross the plate before the tag was made.

The RailRiders struck again in the next frame. Josh VanMeter worked a free pass and Lockridge notched his second hit of the day to get aboard. Vivas lined a ball to right field and, with the help of an error, SWB scored a pair more for a 7-0 advantage.

Toledo got their first hit and first run in the bottom half. A solo shot from Justyn-Henry Malloy was the first anything for Toledo against Tanner Tully. The Mud Hens added one more with an RBI single from Justice Bigbie.

T.J. Rumfield got a run right back with a long ball of his own that traveled 350 feet for an 8-2 lead.. Tully (W, 3-3) shut down the side 1-2-3 in the home half to finish his outing.

SWB was not finished with their offensive onslaught. In the ninth inning, Peraza recorded his third walk of the day. Then, Jose Rojas slammed a ball over the right field fence. Taylor Trammell followed with a solo shot, his first of the season and RailRiders fourth of the day.

The RailRiders bullpen was on lock as Ron Marinaccio, Anthony Misiewicz, and Phil Bickford combined for four scoreless frames to seal the 11-2 victory.

The RailRiders will continue their series against the Mud Hens tomorrow with a 6:35 PM school day game. Righty Yoendrys Gomez is set to make the start against southpaw Brant Hurter. The RailRiders return home on June 4th to take on the Norfolk Tides. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

