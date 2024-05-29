Bisons' Late Rally Comes up Short in Syracuse on Wednesday
May 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Buffalo Bisons late-game rally was not enough to overcome the Syracuse Mets, falling 5-3 on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
The Bisons mounted a three-run rally in the top of the eighth inning after falling behind 3-0 through two innings against Syracuse. Buffalo out-hit the Mets all night long but were unable to break through in the run column until the eighth.
The Mets got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning with two balls put in play. Luke Ritter's RBI base hit scored Luisangel Acuña for a 1-0 advantage. It was followed by a Trayce Thompson RBI groundout and a 2-0 lead. Syracuse continued to add to their total in the bottom of the second with Hayden Senger hitting a double that scored Yolmer Sanchez, putting the Bisons behind 3-0 through two innings.
Blade Tidwell was another piece to the Mets win, tossing six shutout innings in his home debut for Syracuse. Tidwell only gave up four hits and contributed to the Bisons leaving up to six total baserunners on base through six innings.
The Bisons pitching was also holding strong after the second inning retiring 15 straight Syracuse hitters while also not giving up a hit after the second inning.
Orelvis Martinez led off the inning with a base hit against Drew Smith. After back-to-back outs the two-out rally was started by a Will Robertson RBI base hit to score Martinez and trim the deficit to 3-1. Leo Jimenez's third hit of the night put two on base for Cam Eden. The Bisons outfielder added a two-run double that tied the score 3-3. The RBIs increased Eden's season total to 21.
Syracuse scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to put them in front for good, 5-3. Ritter would break the tie once again for the Mets with an RBI single that scored Acuña, and Jose Iglesias' sacrifice fly would score Rhylan Thomas for the two-run advantage.
The Bisons brought the game-tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning but were unable to rally for a second time. The two teams are scheduled to meet for game three of the series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.
