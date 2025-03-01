Thunder Offense Explodes In 7-4 Win Over Nailers

WHEELING - Brendan Less recorded three points and Tyler Brennan made 34 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night, 7-4, in front of 3,449 at WesBanco Arena.

Adirondack came out flying in the first period and scored five goals. Josh Filmon started the scoring just 61 seconds into the game as Brendan Less set up Filmon and he beat goaltender Sergei Murashov for his 16th of the year and a 1-0 lead.

Less than three minutes later, Andre Ghantous sent the puck to the top of the crease from below the goal line and it deflected off Ryan Francis and into the net for a 2-0 lead. The goal was Francis' ninth of the season from Ghantous at 3:58 of the first period.

After Wheeling scored to make it a one-goal game, Kishaun Gervais took a rebound after a Ryan Nolan shot and beat Sergei Murashov for a 3-1 advantage. The goal was Gervais' seventh of the year at 8:09 of the first period from Nolan and Brendan Less.

Wheeling's Kyle Jackson converted into a wide-open net after a pass from Logan Pietila and the Thunder lead decreased to 3-2 at 15:43 of the opening period.

The Thunder added two more goals in the first period as Ryan Wheeler scored on the power play for his eighth of the year at 16:54 and Grant Loven punched in a rebound at 18:41 for a 5-2 lead after 20 minutes of play. Brendan Less collected three assists in the opening period.

Chrystopher Collin pulled Wheeling back within two just 4:35 into the second period as he scored his third of the year on a rebound in front of the net. Peter Laviolette and Jordan Martel were awarded assists, and the Thunder lead was 5-3.

Just over midway through the middle period, T.J. Friedmann took a pass from Greg Smith in front of the net and beat Sergei Murashov to give the Thunder a 6-3 lead. The goal was Friedmann's 11th of the season with helpers from Smith and Ryan Wheeler and Adirondack took a 6-3 lead into the third period.

T.J. Friedmann added an empty-net goal in the 7-4 victory. Tyler Brennan stopped 34 shots in the win.

Tomorrow, the Thunder visit the Cincinnati Cyclones at 3 p.m. before finishing the road trip in Reading on Wednesday.

The Thunder return home March 7, 8 and 9 against the Wheeling Nailers. Enjoy drink special on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is Country Night with a Michelob Ultra / Thunder koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and up. In addition, the Thunder will wear country-themed jerseys.

