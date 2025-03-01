Dru Krebs Assigned to Swamp Rabbits from Ontario

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that rookie defenseman Dru Krebs has been assigned to the team by its AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Krebs earned his first AHL call-up to the Reign on February 19th and played in the first two games of his AHL career. The 6'1", 185-pound blue liner made his debut on February 22nd against San Jose.

Krebs hadn't missed a game with the Swamp Rabbits this season prior to his call-up, logging a pair of goals and 10 points in 48 games. He made his professional debut out of the WHL on opening night, October 18th, then followed with his first professional point, an assist, in a 3-2 win against Florida on November 17th. Krebs ignited the goal lamp for the first time in his career as part of a 5-2 win at Orlando on January 3rd, and torched the scoresheet for a career-high three assists in a 5-2 win over Wheeling on February 16th.

A native of Okotoks, Alberta, Krebs turned professional this season after the conclusion of his WHL career, spent in its entirety with the Medicine Hat Tigers. There, he accumulated 113 points (21g-92ast) over the course of 279 games, earning Central Division 2nd Team All-Star recognition in the 2022-23 season. He is the brother of Peyton Krebs, 17th overall draft pick in 2019 currently playing with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, and Dakota Krebs, Video Coach with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen. Krebs was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the 2021 NHL Draft (6th Rd/#176).

The Swamp Rabbits continue their seven-game stretch, now shifting to the first of a pair of matchups against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.