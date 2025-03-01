Sarlo's Pair Not Enough in Loss to Reading

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







READING, PA - Christian Sarlo added onto a big week with two goals, but the Mariners fell 5-3 to the Reading Royals on Saturday night at Santander Arena. The Royals rallied with three goals in the third period to erase a 3-2 deficit and Ryan Leibold scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals.

Although neither team scored in the opening period, the middle frame was full of offense with five combined goals. Reading's Matt Brown got things started with a wrister from the right wing just :30 into the period, over the shoulder of Nolan Maier. The Mariners tied the game at 5:35 as Sebastian Vidmar continued his hot streak, firing one into an open net after Chase Zieky threw it off the post, capitalizing on a turnover by Royals netminder Gage Alexander. Following an intense fight between Maine's Jackson Stewart and Reading's Sawyer Boulton, the Mariners took their first lead. Lynden McCallum backhanded a pass through the low slot where Christian Sarlo backhanded home his third goal of the series at 7:28. Less than 30 seconds later, Reading's Shane Sellar finished a 2-on-1 to tie the game again, but Sarlo struck on the power play at 16:52 to give Maine the 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.

Back-to-back goals by Ryan Liebold turned the Royals deficit into a lead in the third, with the tie-breaker coming on the power play at 11:39. A Shane Sellar empty-netter sealed the 5-3 final.

The Mariners (20-30-3-0) travel to Wheeling to wrap up their road trip with a 4:10 PM faceoff against the Nailers on Sunday afternoon. They return to home ice next weekend on Friday, March 7th to host the Royals for "Dino Night" at 7:15 PM, followed by "First Responders Night" on Saturday, March 8th at 6 PM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.