Hawkins Gets OT Winner Against Cincinnati
March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones in overtime on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo with a final score of 3-2.
How it Happened:
Cincinnati started off the scoring at 15:20 to put them ahead going into the second period.
Then Toledo started off hot in the second period with Brandon Hawkins getting his 31st of the season at 2:02 of the period to tie the game at one goal a piece. Assists on the goal were Mitch Lewandowski and Dalton Messina.
At 8:33, Conlan Keenan scored his 2nd of the season short-handed, giving Nolan Moyle the assist.
Cincinnati responded to tie the game at 2 at 19:12 of the 2nd. The game remained 2-2 throughout the third period as it headed into overtime.
The Walleye won it at 2:48 of the overtime period, after a wild series of events in front of the net. Trenton Bliss was tripped up, passed the puck to Brandon Hawkins while doing so and Hawk shot the puck, catching goaltender Pavel Cajan off guard as the puck went into the net.
The Walleye got the much-needed win and put themselves back in the win column.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - B. Hawkins (2G)
2. TOL - C. Keenan (1G)
3. CIN - E. Vilio (2A)
What's Next:
The Walleye will have a rare Wednesday night home game this week as they take on the Wichita Thunder for St. Cattricks Day at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2025
- Icemen Blank Swamp Rabbits in First of Pair on Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Erase 3-Goal Deficit, Fall to Komets in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Survive and Defeat Wings 5-4 in OT - Fort Wayne Komets
- Hawkins Gets OT Winner Against Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- 'Clones Snag Point, Fall in OT Against the Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Fall to Everblades in Series Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fast First Paces Adirondack, 7-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Throws Wrench in Bloomington's Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Set Franchise Record with Ninth Shutout Win of Season - Indy Fuel
- Las Tortugas Ganan - Florida Everblades
- Jake Murray's Four-Point Night Not Enough as Bison Lose - Bloomington Bison
- Sarlo's Pair Not Enough in Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Offense Explodes In 7-4 Win Over Nailers - Adirondack Thunder
- Heartlanders Fall Saturday in Indy, 4-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Milic Shines Again, Admirals Hold off Trois-Rivieres for Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Dru Krebs Assigned to Swamp Rabbits from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Information Regarding Saturday's Giveaway - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Game Notes: March 1, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Hosts Mavericks for Bluey and Bingo Night - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Acquire Veteran Goaltender Jon Gillies from Cincinnati - Orlando Solar Bears
- Violent Game Goes Rays Way in 6-2 Final - Florida Everblades
- Smith Scores Twice, Royals Down Mariners to Extend Point Streak to Five, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Rush Runs Through Idaho, Wins Eleventh Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Tahoe Lights up the Night in OT, Defeats Allen 3-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Lose a Heartbreaker in OT - Allen Americans
- Saturday Hockey Doubleheader in Reading, Battle of the Badges 1 PM Game & Royals 7 PM Face-Off with Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.