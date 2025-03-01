Hawkins Gets OT Winner Against Cincinnati

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones in overtime on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo with a final score of 3-2.

How it Happened:

Cincinnati started off the scoring at 15:20 to put them ahead going into the second period.

Then Toledo started off hot in the second period with Brandon Hawkins getting his 31st of the season at 2:02 of the period to tie the game at one goal a piece. Assists on the goal were Mitch Lewandowski and Dalton Messina.

At 8:33, Conlan Keenan scored his 2nd of the season short-handed, giving Nolan Moyle the assist.

Cincinnati responded to tie the game at 2 at 19:12 of the 2nd. The game remained 2-2 throughout the third period as it headed into overtime.

The Walleye won it at 2:48 of the overtime period, after a wild series of events in front of the net. Trenton Bliss was tripped up, passed the puck to Brandon Hawkins while doing so and Hawk shot the puck, catching goaltender Pavel Cajan off guard as the puck went into the net.

The Walleye got the much-needed win and put themselves back in the win column.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - B. Hawkins (2G)

2. TOL - C. Keenan (1G)

3. CIN - E. Vilio (2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will have a rare Wednesday night home game this week as they take on the Wichita Thunder for St. Cattricks Day at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

