Rush Runs Through Idaho, Wins Eleventh Straight

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, SD)- In one of the most exciting games all season, the Rapid City Rush blitzed past the Idaho Steelheads 8-5 at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

The Rush won its eleventh straight game, continuing its longest streak in the ECHL era and the second-longest in franchise history. Rapid City has now beaten Idaho in five consecutive meetings.

Ryan Wagner scored the lone goal of the game in the first period. Blake Bennett and Connor Mylymok added on in the second, but the Rush's lead was just 3-2 at the second intermission.

The third period began with a Rush barrage unlike any other this season. Rapid City scored four times in the first 7:02 of the period, including three goals in a span of 1:25. Chase Pauls sniped his first professional goal to open the period's scoring. Deni Goure picked up two consecutive power play goals, the second of which stood as the game-winner.

Idaho fought back hard with three consecutive goals to pull within two, but a Maurizio Colella empty net goal sealed the deal. Colella, who scored earlier in the third, tallied his first multi-goal game as a pro.

Deni Goure recorded his best pro game with a two-goal, two-assist night. He now has three goals and six points in the series. Five Rush skaters ended with multiple points in the game as Rapid City matched its season high with eight goals scored.

Special teams once again played a major role in the Rush's success. With three more power play goals, the Rush stretched its power play goal streak to five consecutive games. Rapid City is 6-for-12 on the man-advantage in the first two games of the series.

With an 11-0-1 record in February, the Rush has completed the entire month without a regulation loss.

The Rush goes for its fourth consecutive series sweep tomorrow on Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP.

Next game: Saturday, March 1 vs. Idaho. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

