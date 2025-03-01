Information Regarding Saturday's Giveaway
March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
The Wheeling Nailers are disappointed to report that the commemorative pucks for Saturday's Battle Royale Game have had their arrival delayed in multiple locations, and will unfortunately not be available at the game. There was a delay in manufacturing at Inglasco, in addition to a lack of personnel at United States Customs. The organization is extremely frustrated that this happened, and is hopeful that fans enjoy all of the other exciting aspects that the night brings, including the video game arcade in the main lobby. The first 2,000 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a voucher, which will be good to redeem their puck at any remaining 2024-25 home game or by pickup by calling (304) 234-GOAL. Fans with additional questions may reach out via phone or by e-mail at tickets@wheelingnailers.com.
Check out the Wheeling Nailers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2025
- Information Regarding Saturday's Giveaway - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Game Notes: March 1, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Hosts Mavericks for Bluey and Bingo Night - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Acquire Veteran Goaltender Jon Gillies from Cincinnati - Orlando Solar Bears
- Violent Game Goes Rays Way in 6-2 Final - Florida Everblades
- Smith Scores Twice, Royals Down Mariners to Extend Point Streak to Five, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Rush Runs Through Idaho, Wins Eleventh Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Tahoe Lights up the Night in OT, Defeats Allen 3-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Lose a Heartbreaker in OT - Allen Americans
- Saturday Hockey Doubleheader in Reading, Battle of the Badges 1 PM Game & Royals 7 PM Face-Off with Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.