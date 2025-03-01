Information Regarding Saturday's Giveaway

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Wheeling Nailers are disappointed to report that the commemorative pucks for Saturday's Battle Royale Game have had their arrival delayed in multiple locations, and will unfortunately not be available at the game. There was a delay in manufacturing at Inglasco, in addition to a lack of personnel at United States Customs. The organization is extremely frustrated that this happened, and is hopeful that fans enjoy all of the other exciting aspects that the night brings, including the video game arcade in the main lobby. The first 2,000 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a voucher, which will be good to redeem their puck at any remaining 2024-25 home game or by pickup by calling (304) 234-GOAL. Fans with additional questions may reach out via phone or by e-mail at tickets@wheelingnailers.com.

