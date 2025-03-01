Smith Scores Twice, Royals Down Mariners to Extend Point Streak to Five, 4-2
March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (22-22-8-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners (20-29-3-0), 4-2, at Santander Arena on Friday, February 28th.
Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (9-4-3-0) earned the win in goal with 29 saves on 31 shots faced while Maine's goaltender Ryan Bischel (12-14-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 20 saves on 23 shots faced.
Jake Smith (9) put Reading up 1-0 with his first of two goals in the game 28 seconds into regulation. After Lynden McCallum (18) tied the score, 1-1, at 4:30, Shane Sellar (8) restored the Royals one-goal lead at 17:28, 2-1.
Smith (10) scored his second goal of the game at 10:22 of the second period to propel Reading to a two-goal lead, 3-1. McCallum (19) notched his second goal of the game 12:29 into the third period to cut Maine's deficit to one, 3-2.
Mason Primeau (7) concluded the scoring with an empty net goal assisted by Robbie Stucker at 18:49. Reading improved their point streak to five games (4-0-1-0), as well as their record against Maine this season to 1-3-2.
The Royals conclude their three-game home series against the Mariners on Saturday, March 1st before closing out their four-game home stand on Wednesday, March 5th against Adirondack.
The home stand finale features the Royals Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2025
- Icemen Blank Swamp Rabbits in First of Pair on Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Erase 3-Goal Deficit, Fall to Komets in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Survive and Defeat Wings 5-4 in OT - Fort Wayne Komets
- Hawkins Gets OT Winner Against Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- 'Clones Snag Point, Fall in OT Against the Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Fall to Everblades in Series Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fast First Paces Adirondack, 7-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Throws Wrench in Bloomington's Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Set Franchise Record with Ninth Shutout Win of Season - Indy Fuel
- Las Tortugas Ganan - Florida Everblades
- Jake Murray's Four-Point Night Not Enough as Bison Lose - Bloomington Bison
- Sarlo's Pair Not Enough in Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Offense Explodes In 7-4 Win Over Nailers - Adirondack Thunder
- Heartlanders Fall Saturday in Indy, 4-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Milic Shines Again, Admirals Hold off Trois-Rivieres for Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Dru Krebs Assigned to Swamp Rabbits from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Information Regarding Saturday's Giveaway - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Game Notes: March 1, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Hosts Mavericks for Bluey and Bingo Night - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Acquire Veteran Goaltender Jon Gillies from Cincinnati - Orlando Solar Bears
- Violent Game Goes Rays Way in 6-2 Final - Florida Everblades
- Smith Scores Twice, Royals Down Mariners to Extend Point Streak to Five, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Rush Runs Through Idaho, Wins Eleventh Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Tahoe Lights up the Night in OT, Defeats Allen 3-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Lose a Heartbreaker in OT - Allen Americans
- Saturday Hockey Doubleheader in Reading, Battle of the Badges 1 PM Game & Royals 7 PM Face-Off with Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Bernard, Boulton, Miller Recalled by Lehigh Valley, Miller's First Recall to Phantoms
- Leibold, Sellar Score Twice, Royals Take Series Over Mariners to Push Point Streak to Six Games, 5-3
- Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
- Smith Scores Twice, Royals Down Mariners to Extend Point Streak to Five, 4-2
- Saturday Hockey Doubleheader in Reading, Battle of the Badges 1 PM Game & Royals 7 PM Face-Off with Mariners