Smith Scores Twice, Royals Down Mariners to Extend Point Streak to Five, 4-2

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (22-22-8-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners (20-29-3-0), 4-2, at Santander Arena on Friday, February 28th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (9-4-3-0) earned the win in goal with 29 saves on 31 shots faced while Maine's goaltender Ryan Bischel (12-14-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 20 saves on 23 shots faced.

Jake Smith (9) put Reading up 1-0 with his first of two goals in the game 28 seconds into regulation. After Lynden McCallum (18) tied the score, 1-1, at 4:30, Shane Sellar (8) restored the Royals one-goal lead at 17:28, 2-1.

Smith (10) scored his second goal of the game at 10:22 of the second period to propel Reading to a two-goal lead, 3-1. McCallum (19) notched his second goal of the game 12:29 into the third period to cut Maine's deficit to one, 3-2.

Mason Primeau (7) concluded the scoring with an empty net goal assisted by Robbie Stucker at 18:49. Reading improved their point streak to five games (4-0-1-0), as well as their record against Maine this season to 1-3-2.

The Royals conclude their three-game home series against the Mariners on Saturday, March 1st before closing out their four-game home stand on Wednesday, March 5th against Adirondack.

