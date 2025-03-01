Milic Shines Again, Admirals Hold off Trois-Rivieres for Victory

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The Norfolk Admirals and Trois-Rivieres Lions met for the ninth time in the regular season on Saturday afternoon, with Norfolk holding off Trois-Rivieres late in the third period to pick up a 3-1 victory.

The first twenty minutes saw plenty of offensive chances for the Admirals against Trois-Rivieres's starting net-minder, Hunter Jones. It took 11 and a half minutes for the Lions to get their first shot of the game against Norfolk's starting goaltender, Thomas Milic, who was coming off a 21-save shutout the night prior.

After twenty minutes, it was the Admirals who held the edge in shots, 10-7, but it remained scoreless.

In the second period, the Admirals continued to attack on Jones and the Lions defense. Then, at the 4:24 mark of the period, Brandon Osmundson solved Jones for his 17th of the season to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes later, Filip Fornaa Svensson scored his team-leading 23rd of the season to give the Admirals a 2-0 edge. Darick-Louis Jean picked up the lone assist on the goal.

The Admirals had outshot the Lions at the end of 40 minutes, 21-16.

The Lions' sticks woke up in the third period and Isreal Mianscum scored his sixth of the season to make it a 2-1 game. With Jones at the bench and final horn approaching, Brandon Yeamans intercepted a pass in neutral ice and scored his first goal as an Admirals to make it 3-1.

Milic finished the day with 30 saves in the victory.

SENTARA THREE STARTS OF THE GAME:

Filip Fornaa Svensson (1 goal, +1, 7 SOG)

Brandon Osmundson (1 goal, +2)

Isreal Mianscum (1 goal, -1)

WHAT'S NEXT:

The Admirals and Lions wrap up their season-series tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 PM. Pregame coverage will begin at 2:45 on the Admirals Broadcast Network.

