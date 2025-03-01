Milic Shines Again, Admirals Hold off Trois-Rivieres for Victory
March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Trois-Rivieres, QC - The Norfolk Admirals and Trois-Rivieres Lions met for the ninth time in the regular season on Saturday afternoon, with Norfolk holding off Trois-Rivieres late in the third period to pick up a 3-1 victory.
The first twenty minutes saw plenty of offensive chances for the Admirals against Trois-Rivieres's starting net-minder, Hunter Jones. It took 11 and a half minutes for the Lions to get their first shot of the game against Norfolk's starting goaltender, Thomas Milic, who was coming off a 21-save shutout the night prior.
After twenty minutes, it was the Admirals who held the edge in shots, 10-7, but it remained scoreless.
In the second period, the Admirals continued to attack on Jones and the Lions defense. Then, at the 4:24 mark of the period, Brandon Osmundson solved Jones for his 17th of the season to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes later, Filip Fornaa Svensson scored his team-leading 23rd of the season to give the Admirals a 2-0 edge. Darick-Louis Jean picked up the lone assist on the goal.
The Admirals had outshot the Lions at the end of 40 minutes, 21-16.
The Lions' sticks woke up in the third period and Isreal Mianscum scored his sixth of the season to make it a 2-1 game. With Jones at the bench and final horn approaching, Brandon Yeamans intercepted a pass in neutral ice and scored his first goal as an Admirals to make it 3-1.
Milic finished the day with 30 saves in the victory.
SENTARA THREE STARTS OF THE GAME:
Filip Fornaa Svensson (1 goal, +1, 7 SOG)
Brandon Osmundson (1 goal, +2)
Isreal Mianscum (1 goal, -1)
WHAT'S NEXT:
The Admirals and Lions wrap up their season-series tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 PM. Pregame coverage will begin at 2:45 on the Admirals Broadcast Network.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2025
- Milic Shines Again, Admirals Hold off Trois-Rivieres for Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Dru Krebs Assigned to Swamp Rabbits from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Information Regarding Saturday's Giveaway - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Game Notes: March 1, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Hosts Mavericks for Bluey and Bingo Night - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Acquire Veteran Goaltender Jon Gillies from Cincinnati - Orlando Solar Bears
- Violent Game Goes Rays Way in 6-2 Final - Florida Everblades
- Smith Scores Twice, Royals Down Mariners to Extend Point Streak to Five, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Rush Runs Through Idaho, Wins Eleventh Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Tahoe Lights up the Night in OT, Defeats Allen 3-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Lose a Heartbreaker in OT - Allen Americans
- Saturday Hockey Doubleheader in Reading, Battle of the Badges 1 PM Game & Royals 7 PM Face-Off with Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.