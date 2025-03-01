ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #752, South Carolina at Florida, on Feb. 28.

Florida's Andrew Fyten has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 11:20 of the third period.

Fyten will miss Florida's games vs. South Carolina tonight (March 1) and at Norfolk (March 5).

Florida's Carson Gicewicz has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized butt-ending infraction at 16:10 of the second period.

Gicewicz will miss Florida's game vs. South Carolina tonight (March 1).

Florida's Santino Centorame has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 17:20 of the second period.

Centorame will miss Florida's game vs. South Carolina tonight (March 1).

South Carolina's Justin Nachbaur has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized spearing infraction at 2:20 of the third period.

Nachbaur will miss South Carolina's game at Florida tonight (March 1).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

