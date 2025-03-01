Fuel Set Franchise Record with Ninth Shutout Win of Season

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,611 fans. While defeating the Heartlanders 4-0, the Fuel claimed their ninth shutout win of the season which is a franchise record for most in a single season.

1ST PERIOD

At 3:32, Kevin Lynch took the game's first penalty, and his first penalty in four years for boarding. The Fuel were able to kill it off.

About a minute after that penalty was killed, Indy's Nathan Burke struck first with a goal assisted by Brett Bulmer and Adam McCormick.

Things got chippy between these two teams, however there wasn't another penalty until 17:19 when Chris Cameron sat for holding. Just seven seconds later, Iowa's TJ Walsh was also called for holding.

Both penalties were killed and the period ended soon after. Shots were tied 12-12 after the first frame.

2ND PERIOD

Lynch scored at 1:30 with the help of Lucas Brenton and Bulmer to make it 2-0 in favor of the Fuel.

Nineteen seconds later, the Fuel headed to the power play after a holding call on Iowa's Hodass, however the Heartlanders killed off that penalty.

At 4:21, Kyle Maksimovich added to the Fuel's lead with a goal assisted by Ty Farmer and Bryan Lemos to make it 3-0.

Nico Blachman took a ten-minute misconduct penalty at 7:01 in the second period for inciting.

As soon as the puck dropped again, there was a scuffle between both teams, earning Bulmer two minutes for roughing and DJ King ten minutes for inciting.

At 9:56, Chris Cameron took a delay of game penalty, giving Iowa a brief 5-on-3 opportunity before more time with a one-man advantage. The Fuel came out of the penalties unscathed.

As soon as the Fuel were back to full strength, Lynch headed back to the box for holding at 11:56. Indy killed off that penalty as well.

At 16:12, Louka Henault was called for tripping, putting Indy on the power play but the Heartlanders killed it off.

Time expired without another addition to the game sheet. Through two periods, Indy was outshooting Iowa 23-15.

3RD PERIOD

At 6:09, Lemos scored to make it 4-0 in favor of the Fuel. Farmer claimed his second assist of the night with the primary assist on that goal. Colin Bilek claimed the other assist.

About ten seconds later, Zach Bannister and Iowa's Austen Swankler dropped the gloves beside the Fuel net and each earned themselves five minutes for fighting.

Hodass and Spodniak both earned two minutes for roughing after a scuffle at 12:08.

At 17:58, Burke took a tripping penalty along with Iowa's Jack O'Brien who took an interference penalty.

Iowa put pressure on late in the game but could not score before time expired.

After outshooting Iowa 31-18, Indy took the 4-0 shutout win.

